Thrifting pre-loved furniture can save you £1000s on your home - here's how to do it

We're all well-versed on the impact fast fashion has on the planet. Yet fast furniture, the mass production of cheap, trend-led homeware, is swiftly becoming the world's landfills' next victim.

As a nation, it is estimated we throw away a million tonnes of furniture per year, swiftly catching up with the US, which discards 12 million tonnes annually and creates solid waste that has grown 450% since 1960, according to the New York Times. Much like its fashionable predecessor, fast furniture is so appealing because of its contribution to 'dupe culture'. Luxe, designer homeware lookalikes are sold en mass, often at an extremely low price point and available for next-day delivery when bought online. What's not to love?

The problem is that many affordable interiors are often not made to last, nor are they biodegradable or made under ethical conditions. Most are made from cheaper materials like plastics, or sourced from overseas - fuelling global deforestation and driving climate change.

So what is the alternative to affordable, trend-led homewares? With the latest research suggesting it could cost up to £3,486 to furnish a one-bedroom home with basic essentials, cost is a huge factor when deciding how to put your stamp on your property. I furnished my own flat for under £1,000 buying exclusively second-hand furniture, some of which was bought from eBay's 'Better Than New Homeware' hub.

The beauty of pre-loved homeware is that not only is it more affordable, but if it's looked after, it's just as simple to re-sell it when you're ready for a change. eBay has launched their curated destination designed to help shoppers consider pre-loved first when updating their interiors – with a range of vintage, refurbished and repaired pieces you would never believe are second-hand.

Rachel Miles, Head of Home and Garden at eBay, shared some savvy insights on just how much can be saved by thrifting your furniture and shopping preloved.

"With the cost of living crisis affecting us all, it’s more important than ever to shine a spotlight on not only the environmental benefits, but also the cost benefits of shopping slow homeware," explained Rachel.

"Fast furniture can often be seen as the more convenient, budget-friendly option, however, opting for pre-loved when it comes to furnishing your home can actually be a far more cost-effective solution - and doesn’t mean you need to compromise on style!

"For example, on eBay’s Better Than New Homeware hub, at the moment, we have a gorgeous 3 seater Alena velvet sofa from Swoon for just £609.99, which usually retails at £1,549! Similarly, there’s a Rockett St George Antique Copper Shoreditch Drinks Trolley selling for just £65, which if bought brand new, would cost about £150.

"Those are just a couple of examples, but hopefully the more people see the savings that can be made by shopping more consciously, the more we’ll be able to do our bit for the planet as well - a massive win-win situation."

Alongside exploring the 'Better Than New Homeware' hub, interiors pro Lisa Dawson shared some top tips for when it comes to finding the best pre-loved pieces on eBay:

Go in with a plan

"Have an idea of what it is you’re after before you start searching," says Lisa, who suggests moodboards are an excellent way to narrow down your search process. "It’s also sensible to research what’s out there in advance so that you know immediately if you spot a vintage gem with your name on it."

Make use of the suggested items tool

"If you’ve been browsing for a while, this tool is amazing as it’ll show you items based on what you’re likely to love. It will show you similar brands and related items that you might not have thought to search for - and sometimes at even better prices. Plus it will help give you an idea of what keywords people use when listing their items, handy for future searching."

Narrow your search with filters

Filters can help you find your dream homewares. "Narrow your search by navigating by groupings such as brand, location, price or even colour, all of which makes sourcing your perfect find even easier," explains Lisa.

Be the better bidder

"Many bidders bid in rounded numbers so to make it more likely that you’ll win, try adding a couple of pence or pounds to your maximum bid. Set your alarm to make sure that you don’t miss the finish and be super alert right until the end to ensure that you are in with a good chance of winning."

Get friendly with the seller

Remember that you’re buying preloved from someone who is probably as passionate about vintage as you are, so it’s worth building that relationship," says Lisa. "You can discuss things such as price or delivery options to see if you are able to land on a deal that everyone is happy with."

