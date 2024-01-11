Inside £2.9m converted London chapel for sale on Rightmove that looks like a miniature Saltburn

With Londoners living in skips and a balcony selling for £35,000 in Knightsbridge, you could argue that the quirkier, the better when it comes to buying property in 2024.

Emerald Fennell's gritty dark comedy Saltburn has left an everlasting impression on its viewers, who have since flooded TikTok with a dance trend that sees them parading through their own homes to Sophie Ellis Bextor's 'Murder On The Dancefloor'.

Dancing aside, the film has also shed light on the beauty of Britain's oldest properties. With its stained glass windows, Gothic architecture and air of grandeur, living in a property as opulent as Saltburn, AKA Drayton House in real life, was once reserved for aristocrats and royalty. Until The Chapel at St Gabriel’s Manor came on the market, that is.

A listing from the Unique Property Company on Rightmove details a unique converted chapel in London's Camberwell. With five bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an unrivalled amount of character, this stunning home was formerly a chapel that had been intended for flats by developers.

Yet its interior designer owner, Peggy Prendeville, managed to keep the historic space away from the clutches of urban planners and instead transform it into one of London's most magnificent chapel conversions.

© Unique Property Company Interior designer Peggy Prendeville transformed the historic space

At present, this Grade-II* listed home will set buyers back just shy of £3 million at £2,950,000. Take a look inside…

Peggy has kept as much of the original charm of the former chapel as possible. With exquisite stained-glass windows, a solid spiral stairwell and remembrance-clad walls, this unique home is not your average London property.



© Unique Property Company She was on the lookout for a unique and wonderful renovation project when she came across the stunning Cormont Road chapel. "I knew it was the place for me," she told HELLO!. "I shook the owner's hand when I told him I wanted it and he honoured that, despite having offers at higher prices."



© Unique Property Company Before she moved into the historic home, Peggy had asked to see the chapel when it was dark outside to see how the electricity and lighting had been treated. "It was mid summer, so it was light until about 10.30pm. When I went back late one night to view the chapel, the vendor had filled the place with candles which proved that there really wasn’t much electric lighting in the place!"

© Unique Property Company With an enormous renovation project on her hands, Peggy had just three main goals for the property - all of which required meticulous planning permission. "I added a doorway to what was then a car park, which I have turned into a garden," she said. Second, a mezzanine level above the altar was necessary to give an extra room space.

"I managed to do this without interfering with the beauty of the stained glass windows by making the mezzanine glass with no handrail so effectively it was transparent," she explained.



