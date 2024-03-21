Queen Camilla's inner circle from King Charles' less-known cousin to iconic British stars

Queen Camilla was dubbed the King's "rock" by her sister, Annabel Elliot, in a BBC documentary about the coronation last December.

Charles and Camilla have long been a huge support to each other through their trials and tribulations over the years, but who else does the Queen rely on?

Camilla shares a sweet relationship with her children from her marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles – food critic and writer, Tom Parker Bowles, and art curator, Laura Lopes.

The Queen also has a number of loyal close friends in her inner circle, including high-profile names such as actress Dame Joanna Lumley and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, who have lent their support to her patronages.

And in November 2022, Camilla chose her own Queen's Companions ahead of the coronation in May 2023. See who else is in the Queen's friendship group...

Dame Joanna Lumley © Getty The Ab Fab star is a big supporter of Queen Camilla's work, including her popular online book club, The Queen's Reading Room. The pair have often been seen greeting one another with a hug or a kiss over the years. The actress previously said of Queen Camilla to HELLO! that Her Majesty is "a tremendous asset, a wonderful figurehead and a tremendous name to add to our great royal heritage. She has been constant and true and loyal, and silent when silence is necessary. And she’s won the hearts of people, from having been put in the invidious position of always being measured against somebody else."



Gyles Brandreth © Getty The broadcaster and author is believed to have first met the future Queen when they were teenagers. The former MP once admitted to having a crush on Camilla and even wrote a book on her romance with the then Prince of Wales, titled Charles and Camilla: Portrait of a Love Affair. In July 2022, Gyles and Joanna Lumley hosted a party for Camilla's 75th birthday party.



Dame Judi Dench © Getty The British icon has long supported the King and Queen's work over the years, with Dame Judi among the high-profile guests at the inaugural Queen's Reading Room Literary Festival last summer. The James Bond star was also spotted arriving at a private dinner at Highgrove for Charles' 60th birthday in 2008.



Sarah Troughton © Getty Sarah is the King's second cousin and served as lady-in-waiting to Katharine, Duchess of Kent for ten years. In 2022, she also became one of the six women appointed as Queen's Companions and her grandson, Nicolas Barclay, was one of the pages of honour at the coronation.

Lady Sarah Keswick © Getty Camilla's close friend, Lady Sarah Keswick, is believed to have known the King and Queen since the 1970s and is one of Her Majesty's Companions. Her husband, Sir Chips Keswick, retired as Arsenal chairman in 2020 after spending 15 years on the board at the north London football club.



Fiona Shelburne, Lady Lansdowne © Getty The professional interior designer is another one of the Queen's Companions. She accompanied Camilla on the day of her coronation in May 2023, along with the Queen's sister, Annabel Elliot. Lady Lansdowne described Charles and Camilla as an "extraordinary team" in the BBC film Charles III: The Coronation Year, adding: "Whether they’ve sort of had to fight to get there, or whether it’s just because they’ve been through a lot together…it’s made them have a really strong bond." She is also godmother to Camilla's daughter, Laura.

Lady Katherine Brooke

The daughter of Lady Susan Hussey, who served as the late Queen Elizabeth II's lady-in-waiting for more than 60 years, is another one of the Queen's Companions.

