Zara McDermott has clearly been keeping busy while her boyfriend, Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, enjoys a trip Down Under to participate in this year's series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

The model and reality star, who took part in this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing, shared a series of photographs on her Instagram recently from her busy few days, when she revealed a fresh glimpse inside her and Sam's swanky £1 million home in London.

Zara's photo in question sees her standing in their kitchen alongside her pal Lauren Jaine – who happens to be fellow Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin's girlfriend – while they hold Sam and Zara's adorable cats.

In the background, the double doors leading into the lounge area can be seen, and we love the black accents outlining the glass. There's also a decent view of their cupboard in the snap, which is a chic stone colour and features ribbed glass doors, meaning their organised and coordinated pots and jars are seen from the outside, with drawers underneath for extra storage.

The couple even have an elongated island which is the central focus of their kitchen. It features a pristine white worktop with beautiful hanging lights above to offer a spotlight effect.

The island also has divine mid-century-style wooden panels underneath, which are paired nicely with their other cupboards, bringing the whole room together. We also spy their to-die-for parquet flooring.

It might come as a surprise to some, but Sam and Zara, who began dating in early 2019, have a unique living situation. The couple live next door to Sam's sister, Louise Thompson. Fortunately, the family are very close in bond – as well as proximity!

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in 2022, Zara explained: "Our bathrooms are right next to each other. My nephew's bathroom is right next to my dressing room bathroom so sometimes I'm like, 'Are they having bath time?' We are so lucky, we're so privileged and Sam's mum lives on the road behind us so we're all in a little triangle." See the rest of their home, here.

Although she's clearly dealing with a booked and busy schedule, the reality star and documentary maker is making sure she tunes into ITV at 9 pm each evening to cheer Sam on while he resides in the Australian jungle.

Clearly proud of her beau, she posted a gorgeous black and white selfie on Instagram with the caption: "HE'S GONE DOWN UNDER!!! The rumours were true, I am so proud of you and so excited for you and for this adventure.

"I cannot wait to watch you every single night and be supporting you every step of the way. P.S. can we all please vote for Sam to do one of the eating challenges?? I think it would make great entertainment considering how squeamish he is."