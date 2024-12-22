King Charles heads to church without Queen Camilla for last Sunday before Christmas

King Charles was greeted by crisp winter sunshine on Sunday morning as he attended a service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. The outing marked the monarch's final church visit before the royal family gathers for their traditional Christmas celebrations.

Dressed impeccably for the chilly December air, Charles wore a charcoal grey suit paired with a camel wool coat. A navy umbrella was in hand, though the weather was far from stormy, with the morning light casting a soft golden glow over the scene.

Queen Camilla remains at home

© Geoff Robinson King Charles arriving for the morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham

Charles attended the service solo, sparking questions about the absence of Queen Camilla. However, her recent recovery from a chest infection is not the reason she missed the outing.

The Queen, 77, battled a severe chest infection last month, which forced her to pull out of several key engagements, including the Royal Variety Performance. Fortunately, she has since made a full recovery. Instead, Camilla chose to stay behind to oversee preparations for the upcoming Christmas festivities at Sandringham.

A warm reception under winter sunshine

© Geoff Robinson King Charles arriving for the morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church without Camilla

The King appeared cheerful as he made his way to the church, pausing to wave at well-wishers gathered outside. The bright winter sunshine lit up the scene, adding a festive atmosphere to the morning. Charles also shared a friendly exchange with the Reverend before heading inside.

St Mary Magdalene Church has long been a central part of the royal family’s Christmas traditions, with members of the family regularly attending services there during the festive season.

Preparing for a traditional royal Christmas

© Geoff Robinson King Charles on his way to church

As the King carried on this cherished tradition, preparations at Sandringham were well underway for the royal family's arrival. Charles and Camilla are set to welcome their loved ones for the first Christmas at Sandringham since the King’s accession to the throne.

While Charles has kept up his busy schedule throughout the festive season, Camilla has played a key role behind the scenes, ensuring that the family celebrations run smoothly.

The Queen recently made headlines for personally delivering toys and food donations to charitable organisations, showcasing her dedication to supporting those in need during the holidays.

Queen Camilla also recently took her grandchildren on a trip to the West End in London to watch Operation Mincemeat. She 'borrowed' a minibus to take her grandchildren to London.

A year of resilience

© Getty Camilla marked Tom Parker Bowles' 50th birthday

This year has been challenging for the King and Queen, with both facing health struggles. Charles, 76, has been undergoing treatment for a benign prostate condition, while Camilla’s severe chest infection left her with lingering fatigue. Despite this, both have continued to fulfil their royal duties with unwavering commitment.

A festive season under winter skies

© Geoff Robinson King Charles enjoyed a lovely walk to the church

As Charles walked to the church under the crisp winter sun, the scene reflected the royal family’s dedication to tradition and unity. Sandringham, long the heart of their Christmas celebrations, will once again host the Windsors for a festive season filled with cherished customs.

Although Queen Camilla was absent from this particular outing, her presence will no doubt be felt in the warmth and joy of the family’s holiday celebrations. With her health restored, the Queen is expected to join the King and other family members for the traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene.