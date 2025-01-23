Prince William and Princess Kate face major change near London home

Prince William and Princess Kate reside at Kensington Palace when they are in London, and there is a major overhaul planned at a nearby playpark that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are likely to frequent.

This particular children's area is undoubtedly special to the royals as it's the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Playground, which was established in loving memory of William's late mother.

© PA The re-imagined play area

The Royal Parks charity has announced that it will embark on a £3 million revamp at the park to replace "ageing features" since the park first opened in 2000. This overhaul is expected to take six months, and the closure will occur between autumn 2025 and spring 2026.

© PA The plan is to make the park more accessible for everyone

The team have said it will "retain the characteristics of the existing Peter Pan-inspired playground but will provide more accessible and inclusive play, as well as challenging physical play, so that children of all abilities can enjoy creative and imaginative play together".

Images of what the new space will look like reveal a wooden ramp going up into a new boat design.

© PA The park first opened in 2000

In 2014, Princess Kate took her then baby son, Prince George, to the amazing park, which is just a stone's throw away from Apartment 1A where they live inside Kensington Palace.

At the time, an insider told The Express the mother-and-son stayed for around 15 minutes. "It was lovely seeing them play together in the sand. They had three protection officers with them but Kate seemed oblivious to anyone except her gorgeous baby enjoying himself."

Kate took her then-baby son George to the park for a visit in 2014

Now that the Wales family reside in Windsor at Adelaide Cottage most of the time, the royal children would have found new places to play. There is an impressive, ticketed adventure playground at Windsor Great Park with fun walkways, slides, sculptures and treehouses.

There is lots of fun to be had closer to home too…

© Kensington Palace Prince Louis at Anmer Hall

Their countryside retreat, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, has its own rope swing in the garden, as was shown in Princess Kate's recent video to mark the end of her cancer treatment. A relaxed Kate pushed her son Louis on the swing in the rare footage.

George, Charlotte and Louis' cousins across the pond are also spoiled when it comes to outdoor fun as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have an outdoor play area within the grounds of their sprawling Montecito estate.

Archie and Lilibet have an outdoor playpark at their US home

Photographs taken from former listings of the home show how big it is with two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter skelter, and two types of climbing wall. We bet they get lots of sunny days to enjoy it too!