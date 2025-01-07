Holly Willoughby and her family are enjoying a fresh start in their home after buying a brand new £8 million property.

The former This Morning presenter and her TV producer husband, Dan Baldwin, who are parents to three children, Harry, Chester and Belle, bought the home last July, reportedly with no mortgage, and soon began renovation work before moving in.

© Getty Images Holly Willoughby attends the National Television Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on September 11, 2024 in London, England

Holly Willoughby's extreme measures for privacy at new home

Holly and her family are going to great lengths to protect their home.

Reports state that the family of five have settled in their new digs and also implemented brand-new, state-of-the-art security systems for ultimate protection and privacy, most likely featuring cameras and alarms, and possibly a gated entrance for an extra layer of safety.

What's more, there aren't any photos, exterior or interior, of the full property online nor has the location been widely reported.

The strict move regarding privacy isn't surprising given that the Dancing on Ice host faced a terrifying ordeal last year when convicted stalker Gavin Plumb was found guilty of plotting kidnap and murder against the TV star.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby was more open before sharing her house and garden before the stalking ordeal

As a result of the horrifying crimes coming to light, Holly was, understandably, terrified to leave her home and took time out from her public-facing work.

She then stepped down from her role on ITV's This Morning, a role central to her career which she enjoyed for 15 years.

After her stalker was jailed for a minimum of 16 years last year, Holly released a powerful statement saying women shouldn't be made to feel unsafe in their home.

"As women, we should not be made to feel unsafe going about our daily lives and in our own homes," she said in part.

© Karwai Tang Holly Willoughby and her family recently moved

"I will forever be grateful to the undercover police officer who understood the imminent threat, and to the Metropolitan and Essex police forces for their swift response."

© Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock Holly Willoughby

Holly's guarded glimpse of her new home

While Holly, Dan and their children have moved their belongings into the shiny new mansion, Holly is yet to show off the décor of the home in all its full glory.

The broadcaster would often share pictures of their previous home, which they bought for £3 million in 2011.

Holly shared a glimpse of her living area

It's not known what they sold it for last year.