Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright recently revealed that they are expecting their first child together and fans are overjoyed for the couple.

The Brassic actress and the radio DJ, both 37, will be welcoming their little one into their home in 2025 and, fortunately for them, they have ample space to raise a family at their enormous £3.5m home in Essex.

Prior to making the baby announcement, Michelle shared a carousel of images on her Instagram, one of which featured a glimpse of their never-before-seen cosy TV room looking festive and fancy, and it's the perfect spot for when their little one arrives.

© Getty Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are expecting their first child together

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's cosy family room

The room shared on Michelle's social media appears to be a cinema-style room with the semi-circular sofa angled at the widescreen TV mounted on the wall.

Underneath the flat screen, a rectangular-shaped fireplace is also embedded into the wall while on either side of the TV are shelves with gorgeous Christmas ornaments.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's cosy TV room at home

The sofa is the ideal shape for the couple and their little one to cosy up while watching television or, as shown in the photo, a festive flick.

The couch is scattered with plenty of cushions for extra comfort and a smaller one-seat armchair is placed in the corner, too.

Michelle and Mark have added delightful touches to the room including a personalised dog bed for their beloved Dachshund, Phoebe, and a wicker basket full of fluffy throws.

They've also placed a round, marble-topped coffee table just in front of the sofa.

The entire room, which is separate from the main living area in the huge home, is in keeping with the colour scheme of the rest of the house thanks to its cream interiors such as cream soft furnishings, cream carpets and cream wallpaper.

Michelle and Mark's adorable baby announcement

Michelle and Mark caused a wave of warm wishes and congratulatory messages when they announced that they were expecting a baby.

Posting jointly on social media, the pair, who wed in 2015 in a lavish ceremony that was covered exclusively by HELLO! at the time, uploaded a gorgeous photo of them on the beach in Majorca at sunset.

Mark and Michelle shared the news on Instagram View post on Instagram

While Mark was strolling towards his wife in the snap, Michelle looked positively glowing as she cradled her growing bump, which was shown in a stunning cream co-ord outfit consisting of a chic off-the-shoulder top with matching skirt.

They penned a simple caption: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…" followed by some emojis.

© Karwai Tang, Getty Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan attend the National Television Awards 2024

Fans left comments in abundance but some of Mark and Michelle's industry peers also left comments saying how thrilled they were for the couple.

Rochelle Humes wrote: "Over the moon for you both," while her husband Marvin said: "Amazing news guys…so happy for you both."

Singer Pixie Lott wrote: "Ah amazing!!!!! Congratulations eeeeee," while Mark's fellow Heart FM colleague Kelly Brook said: "Awwwww Congratulations this is amazing news."