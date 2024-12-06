Kelly Ripa prepares for huge reveal — 'She's almost ready'

Not long now! Kelly Ripa can confirm that there's no place like home for the holidays... especially with decor like hers.

The Live! with Kelly and Mark star has been sharing updates with fans on social media as she transforms her multi-million dollar family home into a festive dream.

On Thursday, she delivered her latest makeover news with the revelation that her show-stopping Christmas tree is "almost ready."

Taking to her stories, Kelly posted a video of her floor-to-ceiling tree adorned with colorful lights and an extensive collection of decorations.

Many of the ornaments have sentimental value as she previously revealed some are more than 30 years old.

Her husband, Mark Consuelos, and their three kids, Joaquin, Lola, and Michael, all feature on ornaments too.

"She's almost ready," Kelly wrote as she gave a tour of the magnificent tree.

Kelly gave another sneak peek inside her $27 million townhouse in New York, when she thanked Solvang Bakery for her impressive gingerbread house.

She'll be hoping her kids come home for the holidays

The clip gave a further glimpse into her palatial abode as she gears up for the festive season.

While the couple adore their family home and have an envy-inducing property portfolio with other homes in the Hamptons, Colorado and the Caribbean, their first apartment together was far more modest.

Last year, Mark took a walk down memory lane and visited their former home in the Big Apple.

Kelly and Mark with their children

Mark marveled at how, over the years, the owners had overhauled the two-bedroom property, adding in walls, a new kitchen and a brand new bathroom too.

He fondly recalled the bedroom which would become a nursery for their son, Michael, who was welcomed while they were living there.

They have a beautiful home

Kelly and Mark have been married for 28 years after meeting on the set of TV soap, All My Children, and they exchanged vows in 1996.

Rather than an opulent wedding, the couple eloped to Las Vegas. "We just had a very normal, very regular wedding," she told her former Live! co-host Ryan Seacrest.

"It really is such an efficient way to get married. And it was fun. We were like, 'Now, this is gambling! Woohoo!'"

Remarkably they managed to get married for under $200. "$179 for a wedding, including airfare," she said. "Because we had miles and we had a canceled trip or something. But $179 in total."

However, she did have to splash out a little more for her wedding dress. "I just bought it because it was really pretty," Kelly said about the outfit. "I was working on the soap All My Children and I didn't make a lot of money. It was $199 on final clearance sale, and I was like, 'Do I eat this week or do I get this dress?'"

They've come a long way!