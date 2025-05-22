Where Peter Phillips lives with new girlfriend Harriet Sperling steps away from ex-wife

Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Harriet Sperling looked very loved up as they attended this year's Badminton Horse Trials together. The couple have been dating since 2024 after Peter divorced wife Autumn in 2021.

So where does Princess Anne's son Peter live with his girlfriend?

It is reported that the 47-year-old still resides on his mother's gifted estate, Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire.

It is quite an interesting set-up though, as Peter's ex-wife Autumn supposedly lives on the estate still, as reported by GB News, in order to co-parent their daughters, Savannah and Isla.

© UK Press via Getty Images Harriet and Peter have been together since 2024

A statement released at the time of their decision to divorce read: "Both Peter and Autumn will remain in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years. Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes."

This didn't specific if Autumn was elsewhere or remaining on the same estate as Peter. Instead, the loose term "Gloucestershire" was used.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Peter and Autumn share two daughters

Zara's family home

Zara and Mike live on her mother's estate inside Aston Farm

Peter's sister Zara also takes advantage of life on Anne's farm with a beautiful cottage on Aston Farm that's been her home since 2013. Zara resides with her husband Mike Tindall and their three children, Mia, Lena, and Lucas.

According to MailOnline, they splashed out on giving the Grade II-listed farmhouse a modern revamp when they moved in, including installing a games room and brand-new kitchen.

© Instagram Mike Tindall filmed a video inside their at-home gym

Over the years, both Zara and Mike have given glimpses into their private residence with beautiful garden and impressive home gym.

All of the family have an impressive hosting space on the grounds and it was in a previous interview with Vogue, that the 'party barn' was revealed for the first time: "At the centre of the farm is a converted barn known to all as 'the party barn' with a bar and catering facilities, giant screen and lounges that combine to make it the perfect setting for a gathering of old friends."

Princess Anne's home worries

Anne has concerns over her future at Gatcombe Park

While Princess Anne's sprawling estate was a wedding present, it doesn't come without its burden.

Speaking to Countryfile previously, Anne spoke about her life on the farm, revealing: "This is not something that comes free, this has got to pay its way, otherwise I can't stay here."

© Tim Graham, Getty Gatcombe Park, Residence Of The Princess Royal And Her Family

Then in interview with Country Life magazine in 2009, she spoke about her worries over the longevity of the life on the farm.

"I do worry that one day we'll be told that we can't have organic status anymore," she said. "Even picking up people’s hay and other rubbish from their (horse) lorries could threaten our organic status. And having the great British public tramping around is hardly organic," she said, referencing her annual event, the Festival of British Eventing. Although it hasn't ran for the past few years and in 2024, Event Chairman, and Princess Anne's ex, Captain Mark Phillips said: "Since Covid, costs, particularly insurance, have risen so much that the numbers no longer add up. It is an end of an era."