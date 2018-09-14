Homes

Get a peek inside Strictly host Claudia Winkleman's house

Claudia-Winkleman-husband-Kris-Thykier
Photo: © Getty Images

Claudia Winkleman is one of the BBC's highest paid presenters, so it's no wonder she has an amazing home! The Strictly Come Dancing host lives in a lavish central London townhouse with her husband Kris Thykier and their children, and from the rare photos she has posted on Instagram, it looks beautiful.

The Grade II-listed property couldn't be better located; based at Marble Arch, landmarks like Hyde Park and Oxford Street are just a short walk away - and rumour has it that Claudia and her family are neighbours with former Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie.

Claudia has previously said to Evening Standard of her home: "I can leave my house at 4am and buy a kebab, rent a movie and get some shampoo. I love my shower, my bread bin and our tortoise, Yoshi." While she doesn't often share many photos of her house on social media, Claudia has occasionally given glimpses inside her home - complete with a beautiful bathroom!

Claudia-Winkleman-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram

Claudia gave fans a peek inside her pristine bathroom while filming an interview with makeup artist Sali Hughes in summer 2017. Speaking while sat in her white bathtub, the interview offered a look at her marble panelled walls and flooring, with black-and-white framed family photos hung on the walls.

Claudia-Winkleman-bathroom-1

The bathroom has a sleek white vanity unit, while the shower appears to be in a separate wet room with white subway tiles on the walls.

Photo: YouTube

Claudia-Winkleman-house
Photo: © Instagram

One room in the Grade II-listed townhouse has painted wooden panelling on the walls. This photo - shared to celebrate Claudia's son Jake's birthday - also revealed she has hung colourful artwork around the room.

Claudia-Winkleman-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram

The kitchen appears spacious, with a wooden island unit - the perfect spot for preparing a Sunday roast. The room has plain white walls and wooden flooring which leads throughout the downstairs of the house and into the hallway.

Claudia-Winkleman-staircase
Photo: © Instagram

The staircase features stripped back white wooden stairs, with a strip of beige textured carpet running down the middle.

