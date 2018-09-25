Inside Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's Manchester love nest




1-Gemma-Atkinson-Gorka-Marquez-house
Photo: © Instagram

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are head over heels after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. And while Gorka is currently spending much of his time in London for rehearsals with his new dance partner Katie Piper, he returns back to Manchester whenever he can, to spend time with his girlfriend at her home.

The couple often share photos as they relax at home on social media, and just like any loved-up pair they enjoy cuddling up on the sofa watching movies, cooking together, and spending time with her pet dogs Norman and Ollie. Click through the gallery to see more of Gemma and Gorka's love nest…

2-Gemma-Atkinson-house-entrance
Photo: © Instagram

Gemma gave fans a glimpse at the entrance to her home when she headed to an event earlier in the summer. The former Hollyoaks actress has painted her front door a shade of chestnut brown and added a Buddha statue and basket of flowers on either side of the path.

3-Gemma-Atkinson-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram

The actress dotes on her pet dogs Ollie and Norman, and they often star in her social media posts from her home. This snap gives a glimpse inside her hallway, which has stone tiled flooring and cream walls.

4-Gemma-Atkinson-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram

Gemma and Gorka have shared several photos as they relax on the sofa together – a grey three-seater that has been topped with lime green cushions. The actress has hung a piece of artwork on the walls in an ornate silver frame, and has a green accent wall that contrasts against the otherwise neutral décor.

4-Gemma-Atkinson-house-living-room-1
Photo: © Instagram

The living room has wooden flooring and neutral walls with lime green accents. Gemma has added a decorative Buddha ornament on the fireplace, and has a TV unit placed in the corner of the room.

5-Gemma-Atkinson-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram

Other decorative touches Gemma has added to the living room include a silver pug ornament and a clock on the wall. Blinds hang at the windows, while a green textured rug sits at the middle of the wooden floor.

6-Gemma-Atkinson-house-dogs-bed
Photo: © Instagram

Gemma has created the perfect home for her pet dogs with a caged bed covered with fleecy blankets. The dogs' toys sit in a gingham bag embroidered 'Norman and Ollie's toys' alongside the bed.

7-Gemma-Atkinson-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram

The kitchen has an open plan layout with a dining room and separate seating area. The cabinets are cream and a monochrome wall art quote hangs alongside them.

8-Gemma-Atkinson-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram

Gemma has a wooden dining table with leather seats. The room has wooden flooring and a rug on the floor, with a separate sofa and second TV, and patio doors that lead out into the back garden.

9-Gemma-Atkinson-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram

The bedroom has a plush upholstered bed with a velvet headboard and bedside tables on either side. Gemma has chosen a pale grey jacquard pattern duvet, but doesn't stop her beloved pet dogs from sharing the bed with herself and Gorka.

10-Gemma-Atkinson-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram

Gemma's garden has a patio area with an outdoor dining table, and steps that lead down onto the lawn. The fitness-mad couple have even been known to do joint workouts out here from time to time.

