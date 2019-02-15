﻿
Inside Graham Norton's lavish London home

With an estimated net worth of £20million, it’s no wonder Graham Norton has invested in lavish properties. The chat show host owns a luxurious home in central London, as well as a holiday home in his native Ireland, close to west Cork where he grew up. And he previously owned a beachfront property in Bexhill, East Sussex, which he put on the market in late 2017. Although Graham doesn’t give much away about his personal life, he does occasionally share glimpses inside his home on social media, where he lives with his pet dogs.

Scroll through the gallery to take a look where the Graham Norton Show host lives – and the special design touches he has added to his home…

Unsurprisingly, Graham always has bottles of his own wine in his home. The 55-year-old also has his own gin brand, so he’s ideally stocked up for entertaining!

Graham shared a look inside his living room after decorating for Christmas, with a huge real tree trimmed with red and white ornaments. It also showcased the stunning high arched windows in the room and traditional beams that run across the ceilings. Graham has added colour to the room with two lime green chairs with matching patterned cushions.

"Sun rug. London is pretty close to perfect today!" Graham captioned this photo, which showed the sunlight streaming across his wooden floor. A coat stand can be seen in the corner of the room, while a wooden side table displays some fresh plants.

Graham’s pet dogs appear to be a big part of his home life, so much so that he even has artwork devoted to them, which he rested against the radiator to showcase to his fans on Instagram.

The comedian appears to love Christmas, and placed several poinsettia plants around his living room and across the fireplace. Graham has a bar cart next to the fireplace, with several glasses on display.

Graham gave a peek inside his bedroom with this amusing snap of his dog sat on the bed wearing sunglasses. He appears to have metal bed frames and has used a colourful orange, purple and lime green rainbow stripe bed cover.

