MasterChef host Gregg Wallace's £1m Kent mansion is beautiful – take a peek inside

Gregg Wallace house
Photo: © Instagram
1/7

When he’s not busy hosting shows like BBC’s MasterChef alongside John Torode, Gregg Wallace spends much of his time back in Kent with his wife Anna and their pet dogs. The 54-year-old owns a stunning £1million mansion in the countryside where he and Anna are set to raise their first child together, who is due in May.

Gregg often shares photos from his lavish home on Instagram, showing his sprawling garden with picturesque country views, and cosy living room with a traditional log fire. There are also five bedrooms, offering them plenty of space for their growing family. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Gregg’s beautiful home…

Gregg Wallace house hallway
Photo: © Instagram
2/7

The entrance to Gregg’s home features a large open hallway with wooden flooring, yellow walls and white wooden panelling. The space has been decorated with pieces of artwork and a large mirror, while a huge Christmas tree filled stood next to the stairs over Christmas.

Gregg Wallace house hallway
Photo: © Instagram
3/7

Gregg also has a wooden dresser topped with ornaments and framed photos in the hallway, along with a patterned rug on the floor where his dogs appear to enjoy sitting. A double doorway leads through to the open plan living room and dining area.

Gregg Wallace house living room
Photo: © Instagram
4/7

The living room has a similar colour scheme, with two patterned rugs, biscuit-coloured carpets and two cream leather sofas. A traditional log burning fire creates a cosy ambiance, while the room was beautifully decorated for Christmas with a large tree and garland hanging over the fireplace.

Gregg Wallace house office
Photo: © Instagram
5/7

One room appears to have been turned into an office, with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves lined with encyclopedias, ornaments, and other reading material.

Gregg Wallace house back garden
Photo: © Instagram
6/7

Gregg’s home boasts a huge back garden, with a long lawn and patio area with a fountain. The TV presenter shared a look at the view from upstairs over his frosty garden in December, showing there’s not another house in sight.

Gregg Wallace house garden
Photo: © Instagram
7/7

The garden has separate paved and gravel areas, with a large wooden shed and sprawling lawns.

