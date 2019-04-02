﻿
Kris Jenner's Palm Springs holiday home has to be seen to be believed – see photos

It's worth around $12million (£9million)

She's recently completed work on her Hidden Hills mansion, but Kris Jenner has also given fans a glimpse inside a second lavish home that she owns – a $12million (£9million) property in Palm Springs. Keeping Up with the Kardashians viewers got a glimpse inside the Kardashian matriarch's holiday home in the latest episode of the show, which is now streaming on Hayu, and it is just as beautiful as you would expect.

Based in the exclusive Madison Club, the property has seven bedrooms and spans 11,000-square-feet, offering more than enough space for Kris to host her children Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall and Kylie. "I knew my mom bought a gorgeous house in Palm Springs – I don't think I imagined just how spectacular," Khloe said upon visiting the property for the first time. "It's breathtaking." We can't help but agree! Scroll through the gallery to see more…

This luxurious living room and kitchen area is ideal for entertaining, with high ceilings, an open plan layout, and floor-to-ceiling doors leading outside. There are two relaxing seating areas featuring cream leather corner sofas and chic marble coffee tables topped with books, while there is also a long dining table and additional breakfast bar in the kitchen for entertaining. The entire space has a sophisticated neutral colour palette, with a modern white fitted kitchen, and two large fridge-freezers.

There are seven bedrooms in Kris' new home, including three master suites with the same neutral colour palette, glass doors leading outside, and cosy double beds. We can't help but feel that this would make the ideal base for Kim, Kanye and the rest of the family when Coachella starts in April.

The Kardashian-Jenners can make the most of their relaxing time in the California desert at this gorgeous pool and terrace area, with a large covered dining table and separate bar area, a huge swimming pool and loungers boasting scenic views.

