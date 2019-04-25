Inside Celebrity Juice star Paddy McGuinness' house with wife Christine

It’s been a memorable year for Paddy McGuinness, who has achieved huge career success after landing presenting roles on both Top Gear and Celebrity Juice. Although his work often means he is forced to spend time apart from his wife Christine McGuinness and their three young children, the comedian and TV presenter often shares sweet glimpses into their family life when they are reunited, offering a look inside their luxury mansion in the process.
The couple are said to live in a mansion worth £2.1million in Cheshire, an area popular with stars including Wayne and Coleen Rooney. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Paddy and Christine’s home…
The living room
The perfect place for the family to sit and relax together, this living room has a cream wooden media unit with flat screen television positioned opposite their brown leather sofas. A fluffy rug sits on the glossy tiled floor, while some of their children’s toys can be seen scattered around the room.