Inside Celebrity Juice star Paddy McGuinness' house with wife Christine

The couple live in a luxurious mansion in Cheshire

1-Paddy-McGuinness-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
1/7

It’s been a memorable year for Paddy McGuinness, who has achieved huge career success after landing presenting roles on both Top Gear and Celebrity Juice. Although his work often means he is forced to spend time apart from his wife Christine McGuinness and their three young children, the comedian and TV presenter often shares sweet glimpses into their family life when they are reunited, offering a look inside their luxury mansion in the process.

The couple are said to live in a mansion worth £2.1million in Cheshire, an area popular with stars including Wayne and Coleen Rooney. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Paddy and Christine’s home…

The living room

The perfect place for the family to sit and relax together, this living room has a cream wooden media unit with flat screen television positioned opposite their brown leather sofas. A fluffy rug sits on the glossy tiled floor, while some of their children’s toys can be seen scattered around the room.

2-Paddy-McGuinness-house-lounge
Photo: © Instagram
2/7

A second seating area has cream fabric sofas, with a patchwork footstool and lots of scatter cushions adding to the cosy ambience. The wooden flooring has been topped with a textured rug, and a wooden side table sits alongside the sofa.

3-Paddy-McGuinness-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
3/7

The kitchen

Paddy gave a glimpse inside his kitchen in an Instagram video, showing the cream wooden cabinets that line the walls, with a stainless steel American-style double fridge, and a separate wine fridge. An island unit with black glossy worktops sits at the centre of the room.

4-Paddy-McGuinness-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
4/7

The dining room

The couple have an oval-shaped wooden dining table that also doubles up as a place for their children to play while sat on the stylish grey upholstered chairs.

5-Paddy-McGuinness-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
5/7

The bedroom

The Celebrity Juice team captain shared a peek inside his bedroom which has a button-back upholstered headboard and an unusual feature bought by Christine – an essential oils humidifier. "Nothing says relaxing sleep like a bright pink light on your headboard that’s blowing lavender fumes directly into your face," Paddy joked.

6-Paddy-McGuinness-house-office
Photo: © Instagram
6/7

The office

The couple appear to have a home office where Paddy was working on his autobiography while sat at the wooden corner desk with an Apple Mac computer.

7-Paddy-McGuinness-house-playroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/7

The playroom

Paddy and Christine’s children appear to have their own playroom with wooden flooring and plenty of space for them to play. A mini kitchen can be seen in the background, while colour co-ordinated chairs and teddies have been lined up in the middle of the floor.

