Easter 2020: 13 fun DIY arts and crafts tutorials to try from Pinterest

Get creative with these Easter arts and crafts

Whether you're looking for activities to keep children entertained over the Easter lockdown period or just want to create some seasonal decorations for your home, Pinterest is a source of endless craft inspiration and tutorials for Easter. Read on for 13 of the site's top Easter craft ideas, along with the step-by-step guide of how to make them at home and where you can buy all the decorations.

RELATED: These Easter home decorations ideas will keep you busy this week

 

Egg Decorating

Painting skills aren't needed to create these eye-catching eggs, which are decorated with paper napkins rather than paint. (via La Receta De La Felicidad

Easter paper napkins, Amazon

Easter-bunny-garland
2/13

Easter Bunny Garland

This colourful Easter bunny garland is a fun activity to make with little ones, and the perfect way to decorate your home for the holidays. (via DIY Candy)

Patterned paper, Amazon

10-Easter-centrepiece
3/13

Easter Centre Piece

Decorate your dining table with this pretty floral centrepiece for your Easter Sunday lunch. (via Brit Morin)

Pentagon Glass Geometric Terrarium, £23.99, Amazon

2-Easter-wreath
4/13

Easter Wreath

Add some Easter cheer to your home with this colourful wreath adorned with pastel eggs and flowers. (via apumpkinandaprincess.com)

Plastic pastel Easter eggs, £9.99, Amazon

3-Easter-jars
5/13

Easter Treat Jars

Stash your snacks in these cute decorated jars, adorned with Easter bunny motifs. (via Happiness is Homemade)

Pint Mason jars, Amazon

4-Easter-boxes
6/13

DIY Easter Boxes

These DIY Easter boxes would make the perfect addition to your Easter Egg hunt! Fill with mini chocolate eggs or sweets. (via Little House on the Corner)

Easter box template, Little House on the corner

READ: 20 Instagrammable chocolate eggs that are perfect for Easter

5-Cactus-eggs
7/13

Easter Cactus Pot

Shun traditional Easter designs and decorate your egg in this fun cactus design. (via Delia Creates)

Mini clay pots, Amazon

6-Cherry-blossom-tree
8/13

DIY Cherry Blossom tree

This DIY cherry blossom tree will make a unique addition to your home. (via Wallflowergirl.co.uk)

7-bunting
9/13

Easter Bunting

Super quick and easy to make, this Easter bunting is great for decorating your house or even some Easter baking. (via Janemeansblog.com)

Pink polka dot ribbon, £10.99, Amazon

8-carrot-bonnet
10/13

DIY Carrot Easter Bonnet

Not your typical Easter bonnet, this DIY headpiece is adorned with carrots and leaves. (via anouknitsche.com

9-floral-bunny-ears
11/13

Floral Bunny Ears

These DIY Floral Bunny Ears are a cute and kitsch Easter accessory. (via Lavin Label)

Bunny ears headband, £5.69, Amazon

button-crafts
12/13

DIY Easter Button Crafts

Create a one-of-a-kind Easter print for your home using bright and colourful buttons. (via viralslacker.com)

Craft buttons, Amazon

yarn-egg
13/13

DIY Yarn Easter eggs 

These yarn Easter eggs are fun for the whole family - all you need is small balloons, pastel yarn, Mod Podge, and a paintbrush! (via sixsistersstuff.com)

Coloured yarn, Amazon

MORE: 4 cracking Cadbury's Creme egg recipes the family will love this Easter

 

