Whether you're looking for activities to keep children entertained over the Easter lockdown period or just want to create some seasonal decorations for your home, Pinterest is a source of endless craft inspiration and tutorials for Easter. Read on for 13 of the site's top Easter craft ideas, along with the step-by-step guide of how to make them at home and where you can buy all the decorations.
Egg Decorating
Painting skills aren't needed to create these eye-catching eggs, which are decorated with paper napkins rather than paint. (via La Receta De La Felicidad)
Easter paper napkins, Amazon