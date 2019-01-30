﻿
10 Photos | Homes

Location, Location, Location star Kirstie Allsopp's house is as beautiful as you would expect

No wonder she's chosen to love it, not list it

...
Location, Location, Location star Kirstie Allsopp's house is as beautiful as you would expect
You're reading

Location, Location, Location star Kirstie Allsopp's house is as beautiful as you would expect

1/10
Next

The Beckhams' London home is even more luxurious than you'd expect – see photos
Kirstie Allsopp house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
1/10

Kirstie Allsopp has been on our screens for almost 20 years on Location, Location, Location and now Love It or List It, so it's no surprise that her own home is impeccably styled. The 47-year-old lives in Notting Hill, London, with her husband Ben Anderson and their two sons, Bay and Oscar, and often shares glimpses inside the property on Instagram.

MORE: Kirstie Allsopp reveals she'll leave £16m fortune to sons

Mum-of-two Kirstie has added plenty of character to her home, which was once two flats that have been knocked together to create a spacious house, creating kitchen worktops from old school science lab benches, and using a wardrobe for extra kitchen storage. This snap, shared over New Year, showed their pet dog sat on the floor in the kitchen, in front of their large cream AGA range cooker. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Kirstie's family home…

Kirstie Allsopp house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
2/10

Kirstie gave a glimpse at her reclaimed kitchen worktops with this photo of her son chopping tomatoes at home. The kitchen has wooden flooring with an antique patterned rug visible in the background.

Kirstie Allsopp house dining table
Photo: © Instagram
3/10

The mum-of-two said she was "desperate for a home cooked meal" after a few days away filming, sharing this photo from her dining table laid up with patterned tableware.

Kirstie Allsopp house dining table
Photo: © Instagram
4/10

Kirstie showed her organisational skills with a peek inside her cutlery drawer, which has her forks, knives and spoons separated and organised by size.

Kirstie Allsopp house flowers
Photo: © Instagram
5/10

When Kirstie received a beautiful bunch of flowers from a friend, Kirstie couldn't resist sharing a photo on Instagram, showing her glass display cabinets filled with mugs and china in the background.

Kirstie Allsopp house bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
6/10

We spy some clever storage in Kirstie's bedroom – a wardrobe that has been covered in the same green patterned wallpaper as the rest of the room, so it is concealed when the doors are closed.

Kirstie Allsopp house bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/10

Kirstie appears to have an en suite bathroom that leads from her bedroom via double doors. She has a bamboo shelving unit to store all her makeup and toiletries in wicker baskets, with a piece of wall art hanging overhead.

Kirstie Allsopp house bed
Photo: © Instagram
8/10

The 47-year-old favours a vintage-inspired look in her home, and her bed features a patterned upholstered headboard, with an ornate lamp and retro radio on her bedside table.

Kirstie Allsopp house bath
Photo: © Instagram
9/10

Kirstie has a roll-top bath in her bathroom, where she has a metal bath bride where she can rest her toiletries, iPad and a cup of tea.

Kirstie Allsopp house blossom
Photo: © Instagram
10/10

The mum-of-two shared a photo from the exterior of her property in spring, when the flowers were in bloom outside her window. Beautiful!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...