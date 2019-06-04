﻿
12 Photos | Homes

See the Emmerdale cast's stylish homes away from the Dales

Get a glimpse at these soap stars' homes

...
See the Emmerdale cast's stylish homes away from the Dales
You're reading

See the Emmerdale cast's stylish homes away from the Dales

1/12
Next

Mystery surrounding Kate at the state banquet solved
Katherine-Dow-Blyton-house
Photo: © Twitter
1/12

We're familiar with their houses in Emmerdale village, but have you ever wondered where your favourite soap stars spend their time away from the Dales? There are several couples within the Emmerdale cast, including Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden, who often share glimpses of their family home on social media. Meanwhile, Gaynor Faye, Katherine Dow Blyton, and several other popular soap stars have also posted snaps of their houses and lives when they're not busy filming. Take a look through the gallery to see more…

Katherine Dow Blyton

Emmerdale star Katherine Dow Blyton regularly shares photos of her home life on Twitter, where she loves with her beloved dog Dexter. One snap of her dog relaxing on her bed gives a peek inside the Harriet Finch actress' bedroom, which has a muted cream and grey colour scheme, with shutter blinds at the windows, framed photos hanging on the wall, and a vase of flowers next to the bed.

Gaynor-Faye-house
Photo: © Instagram
2/12

Gaynor Faye

The few images Gaynor Faye has posted from her home show how she has placed houseplants and flowers in many of her rooms, and added splashes of colour with floral print cushions and a bold purple sofa – a cosy spot for her cats to stretch out. Meanwhile, the living areas have wooden flooring and pale cream walls, with a metallic-framed mirror hanging on the walls, and decorative items including a silver candleholder and Buddha model on display.

MORE: See the latest soap spoilers here

Fiona Wade Emmerdale house
Photo: © Instagram
3/12

Fiona Wade

Priya Sharma actress Fiona Wade's home was the setting for a romantic proposal from her former co-star Simon Cotton over Christmas 2018. Simon had scattered candles around their living room, and placed a beautiful bouquet of flowers on a coffee table next to the window.

Emma Atkins Emmerdale house
Photo: © Instagram
4/12

Emma Atkins

Room with a view! Charity Dingle actress Emma Atkins shared a look inside her living room on Instagram, showing her sofas draped with cosy checked and leopard print blankets sat in front of the bay window. The perfect spot to sit and watch the world go by.

MORE: See the Emmerdale cast's wedding and engagement photos

Emma Atkins house Emmerdale kitchen cupboard
Photo: © Instagram
5/12

Emma's super-organised kitchen cupboards put ours to shame. The actress has stored all of her ingredients in separate glass jars, all labelled so they're easy to find.

Matthew Wolfenden Charley Webb house living room
Photo: © Instagram
6/12

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden

Emmerdale couple Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden live together with their two sons Bowie and Buster, and are expecting their third child together in 2019. The couple's living room has plenty of space for their children to play, with wooden flooring where one of their son's toys can be seen scattered across their fluffy sheepskin rug.

Matthew Wolfenden Charley Webb Halloween
Photo: © Instagram
7/12

You can trust Charley and Matthew to go all out for holidays like Halloween, decorating their home with creepy skull ornaments and artfully-carved pumpkins. The decorations were placed on a fireplace alongside a quirky parrot lamp, with a round mirror hanging overhead.

STORY: Emmerdale's Leah Bracknell reveals new work project

Matthew Wolfenden Charley Webb house Christmas
Photo: © Instagram
8/12

The couple transformed their home for Christmas, too, with a life size light-up reindeer and gifts on the floor in their lounge. Even their ornate bookcase was trimmed with white fairy lights, creating a cosy and festive atmosphere.

Michelle Hardwick Kate Brooks house
Photo: © Instagram
9/12

Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks

Another Emmerdale couple happily living together is Michelle Hardwick, who plays Vanessa Woodfield, and the show's producer Kate Brooks. The pair moved into their new home in summer 2018, and haven't been able to resist sharing photos from the property on social media. "And we're in! #newhome," Michelle captioned this photo, which showed a reception room with striking baroque wallpaper, wooden flooring, and an ornate light fitting hanging from the ceiling.

Michelle Hardwick Kate Brooks Emmerdale house
Photo: © Instagram
10/12

The couple have a second cosy lounge which has a muted colour palette of creams and browns. The TV sits on a wooden cabinet in the corner of the room, with a leather armchair, brown sofa and matching foot stall positioned around it. Decorative touches include a vase of sunflowers and candles over the fireplace, and another statement light fitting at the centre of the room.

MORE: Former Emmerdale star Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez open up about living together

Michelle Hardwick Kate Brooks house living room
Photo: © Instagram
11/12

Michelle and Kate have a traditional log-burning fire in their living room, and have placed candles and an amusing framed quote reading "We're most definitely pretending to be adults right now", alongside it.

Michelle Hardwick Kate Brooks house living room
Photo: © Instagram
12/12

In their second living room Kate and Michelle have wooden flooring and a grey wooden TV unit with their flat screen television sat on top. Framed personal photos have been placed on one of the shelves, and for Christmas they hung stockings over the fireplace.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...