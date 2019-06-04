See the Emmerdale cast's stylish homes away from the Dales

We're familiar with their houses in Emmerdale village, but have you ever wondered where your favourite soap stars spend their time away from the Dales? There are several couples within the Emmerdale cast, including Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden, who often share glimpses of their family home on social media. Meanwhile, Gaynor Faye, Katherine Dow Blyton, and several other popular soap stars have also posted snaps of their houses and lives when they're not busy filming. Take a look through the gallery to see more…
Katherine Dow Blyton
Emmerdale star Katherine Dow Blyton regularly shares photos of her home life on Twitter, where she loves with her beloved dog Dexter. One snap of her dog relaxing on her bed gives a peek inside the Harriet Finch actress' bedroom, which has a muted cream and grey colour scheme, with shutter blinds at the windows, framed photos hanging on the wall, and a vase of flowers next to the bed.