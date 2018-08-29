20 of the most stylish celebrity nurseries & children's bedrooms – from the Beckhams to Emma Willis' kids

Forget the kids, these celebrity offspring have bedrooms that even some adults would be proud of! The Beckhams, Jamie Oliver and Kourtney Kardashian are among the famous faces who have lovingly created stylish yet fun spaces for their children, adapting the décor as they grow older to reflect their tastes – and it's enough to get any parent inspired.
Whether you want to design a chic eco-friendly nursery a la Kylie Jenner, or need a multi-purpose space for twins or possibly even more youngsters like Cristiano Ronaldo (who has had to line up three cots side-by-side for babies Eva, Mateo and Alana Martina), we've got all the inspiration you need for children of all ages. Scroll through to see some of the most stylish celebrity nurseries and children's bedrooms…
Emma Willis' daughter Isabelle
Matt and Emma Willis' daughter's bedroom is ideal for sleepovers, with a trundle guest bed that has a second mattress concealed underneath the frame. Pretty butterfly print curtains hang around the bed, and Emma has added leopard print bedding from her own high street homeware collection to add a splash of colour.