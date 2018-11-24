Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman shares a peek inside her London home

As one of the BBC's highest paid presenters, it's no wonder Claudia Winkleman has an incredible house! The Strictly Come Dancing host lives in central London with her husband Kris Thykier and their two children, and it looks beautiful judging by the rare photos she has shared with her fans on Instagram.
Claudia owns a Grade II-listed townhouse near Marble Arch, where she is reportedly neighbours with former Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie, and is just a short walk away from Oxford Street and Hyde Park.
The TV presenter has previously said to Evening Standard of her home: "I can leave my house at 4am and buy a kebab, rent a movie and get some shampoo. I love my shower, my bread bin and our tortoise, Yoshi." While she doesn't share many photos of her house on social media, Claudia has occasionally given glimpses inside her home – take a look through the gallery to see more…