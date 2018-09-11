See inside Louise Redknapp's Surrey home

With her own furniture collection for Harveys to her name, it's no surprise that Louise Redknapp has a love of interior design. The former Strictly Come Dancing star is believed to live in Oxshott, Surrey, following her split from husband Jamie Redknapp in 2017, and has occasionally offered a glimpse at the home she shares with their two sons, Charlie and Beau, on Instagram. Although she doesn't often share photos from her house on social media, the 43-year-old does occasionally post glimpses at family life. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Louise's home…
Louise posted this mirror selfie in September showing off her new Victoria Beckham jacket with the caption: "A Friday night in @victoriabeckham." It's no wonder Louise doesn't mind spending her Friday night's in with such a gorgeous house.
As well as showing off the new garment, Louise gave fans a glimpse into her home in the mirror selfie as what appears to be an entrance hall can be seen in the picture. A candelabra can be seen on the table behind Louise, as well as some more mirrors to left of the picture.