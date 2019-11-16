﻿
Strictly host Claudia Winkleman's London home is as beautiful as you'd imagine

The TV presenter is lucky enough to live in the heart of London

Photo: © Getty Images
She's one of the BBC's highest paid presenters, so it's little surprise Claudia Winkleman has an incredible house. The Strictly Come Dancing host lives in central London with her husband Kris Thykier and their two children, in a Grade II-listed townhouse near Marble Arch.

Not only is she based within walking distance of Oxford Street and Hyde Park, but Claudia is also said to count former Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie among her famous neighbours. The TV presenter has previously said to Evening Standard of her home: "I can leave my house at 4am and buy a kebab, rent a movie and get some shampoo. I love my shower, my bread bin and our tortoise, Yoshi."

Although Claudia hasn't shared many photos from inside her house on social media, the images she has posted offer a glimpse at her stylish décor and modern bathroom. Keep reading to see more…

Claudia-Winkleman-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
Claudia gave fans a peek inside her pristine bathroom while filming an interview with makeup artist Sali Hughes in summer 2017. Speaking while sat in her white bathtub, the interview offered a look at her marble panelled walls and flooring, with black-and-white framed family photos hung on the walls.

Claudia-Winkleman-bathroom-1
The bathroom has a sleek white vanity unit, while the shower appears to be in a separate wet room with white subway tiles on the walls.

Photo: YouTube

Claudia-Winkleman-house
Photo: © Instagram
One room in the Grade II-listed townhouse has painted wooden panelling on the walls. This photo - shared to celebrate Claudia's son Jake's birthday - also revealed she has hung colourful artwork around the room.

Claudia-Winkleman-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen appears spacious, with a wooden island unit - the perfect spot for preparing a Sunday roast. The room has plain white walls and wooden flooring which leads throughout the downstairs of the house and into the hallway.

Claudia-Winkleman-staircase
Photo: © Instagram
The staircase features stripped back white wooden stairs, with a strip of beige textured carpet running down the middle.

