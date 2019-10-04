Graham Norton shares a peek inside his amazing London home

He has an estimated net worth of £20million, so it's not surprising that Graham Norton has invested some of his fortune into incredible properties. The Graham Norton Show host owns two homes; a property in central London along with a holiday home in Cork, Ireland, close to where he grew up. Graham also owned a beachfront property in Bexhill, East Sussex, which he sold in late 2017.
Graham doesn't give much away about his personal life, but he has shared sneak peeks inside his home on Instagram, showing where he lives with his pet dogs. And as the proud owner of his own wine and gin business, he has regularly showed photos of himself enjoying his own alcoholic tipples at home. Continue reading to see more of where Graham Norton lives…