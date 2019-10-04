Graham Norton shares a peek inside his amazing London home

﻿
Graham Norton RADA summer party
Photo: © Getty Images
1/7

He has an estimated net worth of £20million, so it's not surprising that Graham Norton has invested some of his fortune into incredible properties. The Graham Norton Show host owns two homes; a property in central London along with a holiday home in Cork, Ireland, close to where he grew up. Graham also owned a beachfront property in Bexhill, East Sussex, which he sold in late 2017.

Graham doesn't give much away about his personal life, but he has shared sneak peeks inside his home on Instagram, showing where he lives with his pet dogs. And as the proud owner of his own wine and gin business, he has regularly showed photos of himself enjoying his own alcoholic tipples at home. Continue reading to see more of where Graham Norton lives…

Graham Norton house wine
Photo: © Instagram
2/7

Unsurprisingly, Graham always has bottles of his own wine in his home. The 55-year-old also has his own gin brand, so he’s ideally stocked up for entertaining!

Graham Norton house living room
Photo: © Instagram
3/7

Graham shared a look inside his living room after decorating for Christmas, with a huge real tree trimmed with red and white ornaments. It also showcased the stunning high arched windows in the room and traditional beams that run across the ceilings. Graham has added colour to the room with two lime green chairs with matching patterned cushions.

Graham Norton house floor
Photo: © Instagram
4/7

"Sun rug. London is pretty close to perfect today!" Graham captioned this photo, which showed the sunlight streaming across his wooden floor. A coat stand can be seen in the corner of the room, while a wooden side table displays some fresh plants.

Graham Norton dog artwork
Photo: © Instagram
5/7

Graham’s pet dogs are a big part of his home life, so much so that he even has artwork devoted to them, which he rested against the radiator to showcase to his fans on Instagram.

Graham Norton house fireplace
Photo: © Instagram
6/7

The comedian loves Christmas, and placed several poinsettia plants around his living room and across the fireplace. Graham has a bar cart next to the fireplace, with several glasses on display.

Graham Norton house bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/7

Graham gave a peek inside his bedroom with this amusing snap of his dog sat on the bed wearing sunglasses. He appears to have metal bed frames and has used a colourful orange, purple and lime green rainbow stripe bed cover.

