Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are just days away from officially stepping back from royal duties on 31 March. The pair have since set up base in Canada, sparking speculation that they will buy a second home there (they’ll keep Frogmore Cottage as their base in London), while reports say that they may also invest in a property in Malibu.
While we await the final decision, take a look back at everywhere Meghan Markle has lived until now…
Her childhood home
Meghan Markle was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. She lived in a two-bedroom property on Providencia Street in Woodland Hills with her mother Doria Ragland, father Thomas Markle and half-siblings Thomas Jr and Samantha until she was two.
Her second childhood home
When her parents divorced in 1983, Meghan and her mother Doria moved into an apartment in Mild-Wilshire, LA. The Duchess of Sussex split her time here with her father’s apartment behind the Hollywood strip (she spent weekdays with her father as it was closer to her high school), until she graduated and left for college in 1999.