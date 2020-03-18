﻿
Meghan Markle's home history: Everywhere she lived before moving in with Prince Harry

As Meghan and Harry decide upon a second residence, take a look back at Meghan's past.

Meghan Markle’s home history: Everywhere she lived before moving in with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle’s home history: Everywhere she lived before moving in with Prince Harry

Bridie Wilkins
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are just days away from officially stepping back from royal duties on 31 March. The pair have since set up base in Canada, sparking speculation that they will buy a second home there (they’ll keep Frogmore Cottage as their base in London), while reports say that they may also invest in a property in Malibu
While we await the final decision, take a look back at everywhere Meghan Markle has lived until now… 

Her childhood home 

Meghan Markle was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. She lived in a two-bedroom property on Providencia Street in Woodland Hills with her mother Doria Ragland, father Thomas Markle and half-siblings Thomas Jr and Samantha until she was two. 

Her second childhood home

When her parents divorced in 1983, Meghan and her mother Doria moved into an apartment in Mild-Wilshire, LA. The Duchess of Sussex split her time here with her father’s apartment behind the Hollywood strip (she spent weekdays with her father as it was closer to her high school), until she graduated and left for college in 1999.

Her mother Doria now lives in Windsor Hills in LA, in a house she inherited from her father in 2011.

Her sorority home

Meghan Markle attended Northwestern University in Illinois, close to Chicago, to study theatre and international studies, and was a member of sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma. The Evanston, Illinois sorority house was in the middle of the University’s campus.

Her Toronto home

During the filming of Netflix series Suits, Meghan Markle lived in Toronto with her two dogs Guy and Bogart.

She moved to Toronto from Los Angeles in 2011, but reportedly ending up splitting her time between the two, since her then-husband Trevor was based in LA.

Her former marital home

Meghan and her then-husband Trevor Engelson owned a mansion in Los Angeles between 2011 and 2013, until the couple divorced. The former marital home is now up for sale for approximately £1.5million.

According to the listing, the home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a huge garden with al fresco dining area. When the pair divorced in 2013, Meghan returned to her home in Toronto until she moved to London to be with Prince Harry.

Kensington Palace

Meghan joined Prince Harry to live in the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage on Kensington Palace’s grounds just after their engagement was made public in November 2017. The cottage was Harry’s home since 2013.

Frogmore Cottage

Meghan and Harry left Kensington Palace behind in early 2019, when they moved into Frogmore Cottage. The property was converted from five separate apartments into an official residence for the couple and their newborn son Archie in 2019.

