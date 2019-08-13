No lavish celebrity home is complete without a swimming pool, and while we don't quite have the same sunny climate here in the UK as in the US, that hasn't stopped British stars including Kelly Brook and Piers Morgan from building outdoor pools in their gardens too. Take a look through the gallery to see more epic celebrity swimming pools that will make you green with envy…
Courteney Cox
Friends actress Courteney Cox has an amazing pool at her Malibu beach house, which has an outdoor kitchen and dining area positioned alongside it, making it ideal for pool parties.
MORE: Inside Courteney Cox's Malibu beach house