Graham Norton shares a peek inside his beautiful London home

He has an estimated net worth of £20million, so it's not surprising that Graham Norton has invested some of his fortune into incredible properties. The Graham Norton Show host owns two homes; a property in central London along with a holiday home in Cork, Ireland, close to where he grew up. Graham also owned a beachfront property in Bexhill, East Sussex, which he sold in late 2017.
Graham doesn't give much away about his personal life, but he has shared sneak peeks inside his home on Instagram, showing where he lives with his pet dogs. And with the coronavirus lockdown meaning he can't hosts guests in the BBC studios, Graham has been presenting the show from his home, where he has recreated the set with a desk topped with a computer, a gnome and some movie memorabilia. Keep reading to see more of Graham's home…