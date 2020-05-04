﻿
9 Photos | Homes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's family home has to be seen to be believed

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star described their house as a "minimal monastery"

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's family home has to be seen to be believed
You're reading

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's family home has to be seen to be believed

1/9
Next

Did you know Princess Diana once attended the Met Gala? Here's what happened
Chloe Best
1-Kim-Kardashian-house-kitchen-diner
Photo: © Instagram
1/9

They have an estimated combined net worth of £410million ($510million), so Kim Kardashian and Kanye West unsurprisingly have an amazing house to show for it. The couple lives in a £16million ($20million) property in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, with their four children – and it features minimalistic décor throughout.

Rapper Kanye worked with Axel Vervoordt to design the interiors for the home, which Kim has previously described as a "minimal monastery" in its style. The décor is white, cream and grey throughout, with wooden accents, including in their open-plan kitchen, dining and living room. An Instagram post shared by Kim showed their family together at home one morning, eating at a huge circular wooden dining table that sits next to their breakfast bar. Keep reading to see more of Kim and Kanye's home…

3-Kim-Kardashian-house-second-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
2/9

Kim previously revealed the house features a secret second kitchen, where a team of chefs and staff work to prepare the family's meals. This kitchen looks more like a professional restaurant kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fittings and worktops.

RELATED: Inside the Kardashian-Jenners' amazing houses

4-Kim-Kardashian-house-kitchen-sofa-area
Photo: © Instagram
3/9

There is also a second informal dining area next to the kitchen with a circular dining table surrounded by cream cushioned seating.

5-Kim-Kardashian-house-dining-table
Photo: © Twitter
4/9

This dining room is more suited for entertaining, with an entirely cream colour scheme that runs across the walls, flooring, round table and chairs.

MORE: Kylie Jenner moves into a new house during coronavirus pandemic

6-Kim-Kardashian-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
5/9

Minimalism runs throughout the entire property, and it is only fresh flowers or foliage that add a splash of colour, as seen here in the living room.

7-Kim-Kardashian-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
6/9

Even the family's Christmas decorations were completely white, with quirky Christmas tree sculptures on display throughout the hallway.

8-Kim-Kardashian-house-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/9

Kim and Kanye's master bathroom is huge, with a grey concrete bathtub and bespoke sinks that are so unusual she had to explain to her fans how they work.

READ: Inside the most luxurious celebrity bathrooms

9-Kim-Kardashian-house-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

One entire wall of the bathroom is lined with floor-to-ceiling mirrors, while another features windows that look out to fresh plants and lavender, which also provides extra privacy.

10-Kim-Kardashian-house-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

Kim has the walk-in wardrobe of dreams, with an entire room dedicated to her designer footwear and handbag collection, which is neatly organised on shelving that wraps around the walls.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...