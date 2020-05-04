Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's family home has to be seen to be believed

They have an estimated combined net worth of £410million ($510million), so Kim Kardashian and Kanye West unsurprisingly have an amazing house to show for it. The couple lives in a £16million ($20million) property in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, with their four children – and it features minimalistic décor throughout.
Rapper Kanye worked with Axel Vervoordt to design the interiors for the home, which Kim has previously described as a "minimal monastery" in its style. The décor is white, cream and grey throughout, with wooden accents, including in their open-plan kitchen, dining and living room. An Instagram post shared by Kim showed their family together at home one morning, eating at a huge circular wooden dining table that sits next to their breakfast bar. Keep reading to see more of Kim and Kanye's home…