﻿
11 Photos | Homes

Inside Britain's Brightest Family contestant Dr Ranj's London home

He lives in the same building as former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Joe Sugg

Inside Britain's Brightest Family contestant Dr Ranj's London home
You're reading

Inside Britain's Brightest Family contestant Dr Ranj's London home

1/11
Next

Inside Britain's Brightest Family contestant Dr Ranj's London home
Chloe Best
Dr Ranj house living room
Photo: © Instagram
1/11

It’s been a memorable 18 months for Dr Ranj, who not only competed on Strictly Come Dancing, but has also hosted Save Money: Good Health, released his own cookbook and celebrated his 40th birthday – all while continuing his busy medical career, including working on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic. So it’s no surprise that in the little downtime he does have, Ranj enjoys spending time at the two-bedroom apartment he owns in London.

The This Morning star often shares photos of his new-build home on social media, showing the sleek monochrome décor and special touches that give a nod to his TV success, including BAFTA Award certificates and a huge framed photo from when he participated in Loose Women’s Body Stories campaign. And he’s in good company, as his fellow Strictly competitor Joe Sugg also lives in the same building.

Ranj previously told Metro about how he got onto the property ladder in 2016, and converted the second bedroom at his apartment into a dressing room, filled with IKEA wardrobes to store the array of suits he has acquired through his regular TV appearances. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Dr Ranj’s home…

Dr Ranj house living room
Photo: © Instagram
2/11

Dr Ranj gave a peek inside his living room as he enjoyed a relaxing Sunday morning at home one weekend. The This Morning star put his feet up on his glass coffee table as he watched TV, which is positioned on a sleek media unit in the corner of the room. His living room is filled with light from dual aspect floor-to-ceiling windows, which he has placed decorative silver candlesticks next to.

MORE: See Joe Sugg's amazing London home

Loading the player...
3/11

WATCH: Dr Ranj shares a look in stunning living room

Dr Ranj house living room
Photo: © Instagram
4/11

The living room has a modern grey and white colour scheme, with dark textured wallpaper creating an accent wall behind the sofa. Ranj's furniture complements the décor, with light sofas, grey and cream cushions, and a glass coffee table at the centre.

Dr Ranj house living room
Photo: © Instagram
5/11

The TV personality has plenty of space for guests, with a grey ottoman bench placed in front of patio doors leading out to his own private terrace. Ideal for hosting his former Strictly co-stars, or his neighbour Joe Sugg and his girlfriend Dianne Buswell.

Dr Ranj house living room
Photo: © Instagram
6/11

Dr Ranj has a special souvenir from his work on the Loose Women Body Stories campaign – a huge black-and-white framed photo that stands on the floor in his lounge. It sits alongside a black armchair and mirrored side table, with a decorative table lamp and reed diffuser placed on top.

RELATED: See where the This Morning stars live

Dr-Ranj-kitchen-sink
Photo: © Instagram
7/11

Dr Ranj shared a rare look at his kitchen as he did the washing up, showing his white cabinets and walls, with a stainless steel sink and orchid on the counter alongside it.

Dr-Ranj-kitchen-cupboards
Photo: © Instagram
8/11

The kitchen has dark worktops where he has a microwave, kettle and chopping boards on display.

RELATED: See more stunning celebrity kitchens

Dr-Ranj-house-bedroom-1
Photo: © Instagram
9/11

The former Strictly contestant gave fans bedroom envy when he shared this photo after investing in a new bed. The room could easily be mistaken for a luxury hotel, with a mirrored dressing table and bedside tables, cosy bedspreads, and a selection of scatter cushions and pillows.

Dr-Ranj-house-bedroom
10/11

The bedroom has a classy colour scheme of white, grey and silver with deep purple accents and plenty of texture.

MORE: See more of the most stylish celebrity bedrooms

Dr Ranj house living room
Photo: © Instagram
11/11

An unusual addition to Dr Ranj's home is "Rupert the Robot", who sits on the floor alongside his BAFTA certificates from his work on his CBeebies series, Get Well Soon.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...