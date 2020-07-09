﻿
Prince Harry's Barbados villa is up for sale – and you won't believe how much it costs

The Duke of Sussex stayed at Cove Spring House in 2010

Chloe Best
The luxurious villa where Prince Harry stayed in Barbados is on the market – for a huge £19.7million ($25million). Cove Spring House is a ten-bedroom beachfront villa that has not only hosted British royalty, but also Hollywood royalty, with celebrities including Elton John, Hugh Grant, Rihanna, Nicole Kidman and Rod Stewart all reported to have stayed there.

That's not all; the 20,000 square foot villa was also used by Simon Cowell as his Judges' Houses base during previous series of The X Factor, so it's easy to see why this iconic retreat has such a big asking price.

Prince Harry visited Cove Spring House during a trip to Barbados in January 2010, where he was joined by Prince Seesio of Lesotho to launch the Sentebale Polo Cup at nearby Apes Hill Polo Club. The villa is located on a 1.3-acre estate in the St James district of Barbados, with beautiful views over the sea.

With its own private gym, Jacuzzi, spa and cinema room, and an idyllic location next to the beach, you would have little reason to leave, but should you want to go and explore, the historic towns of Holetown and Speightstown are nearby, as are the championship golf courses at Sandy Lane and Apes Hill.

There are also 19 full-time staff on-site to cater to your every need and maintain the beachfront villa to the highest standards. Take a look through the gallery to see more of the property, which is on the market with Wilfords Caribbean and One Caribbean Estates.

The villa has the most impressive entrance hall, with a mezzanine balcony and dazzling chandelier hanging down from the middle of the double-height ceiling. Flooded with light from the glass doors and large windows, the hallway leads through to the living room via a large open archway.

The property has exposed brickwork and stone flooring in this main entertainment room, which has a set of double doors leading out onto the terrace and has stunning sea views.

We can't think of a better spot to sit and unwind than on this covered terrace, which has been furnished with three sofas overlooking the ocean beyond.

There are ten bedrooms within the villa, including this suite, which has a four-poster bed and muted monochrome interiors.

One of the bathrooms features a large bathtub with marble surround, high ceilings and his and hers sinks.

The swimming pool and outdoor terrace is truly breathtaking, with an amazing vantage point over the ocean, and an array of sun loungers and seating areas.

Guests including Prince Harry can even enjoy a tipple at the villa's own bar, which is lined by four stools and also has another comfy seating area to one side.

Should visitors fancy a movie night, they can relax in the villa's home cinema, which is furnished with red velvet armchairs and has an entertainment system with plenty of films to choose from.

There is also a home gym within the villa, equipped with everything from cross trainers and treadmills to rowing machines and free weights.

