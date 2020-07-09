The luxurious villa where Prince Harry stayed in Barbados is on the market – for a huge £19.7million ($25million). Cove Spring House is a ten-bedroom beachfront villa that has not only hosted British royalty, but also Hollywood royalty, with celebrities including Elton John, Hugh Grant, Rihanna, Nicole Kidman and Rod Stewart all reported to have stayed there.
That's not all; the 20,000 square foot villa was also used by Simon Cowell as his Judges' Houses base during previous series of The X Factor, so it's easy to see why this iconic retreat has such a big asking price.
Prince Harry visited Cove Spring House during a trip to Barbados in January 2010, where he was joined by Prince Seesio of Lesotho to launch the Sentebale Polo Cup at nearby Apes Hill Polo Club. The villa is located on a 1.3-acre estate in the St James district of Barbados, with beautiful views over the sea.
With its own private gym, Jacuzzi, spa and cinema room, and an idyllic location next to the beach, you would have little reason to leave, but should you want to go and explore, the historic towns of Holetown and Speightstown are nearby, as are the championship golf courses at Sandy Lane and Apes Hill.
There are also 19 full-time staff on-site to cater to your every need and maintain the beachfront villa to the highest standards. Take a look through the gallery to see more of the property, which is on the market with Wilfords Caribbean and One Caribbean Estates.