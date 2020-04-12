﻿
15 Photos | Homes

15 of the most amazing celebrity swimming pools to make you green with envy

The Beckhams, Robbie Williams and the Kardashians have all splashed out on outdoor pools

15 of the most amazing celebrity swimming pools to make you green with envy
You're reading

15 of the most amazing celebrity swimming pools to make you green with envy

1/15
Next

Today's Savannah Guthrie shares glimpse inside colourful home as she gives emotional health update
Chloe Best
1-Courteney-Cox-swimming-pool
1/15

No lavish celebrity home is complete without a swimming pool, and while we don't quite have the same sunny climate here in the UK as in the US, that hasn't stopped British stars including Kelly Brook and Piers Morgan from building outdoor pools in their gardens too. Take a look through the gallery to see more epic celebrity swimming pools that will make you green with envy…

Courteney Cox

Friends actress Courteney Cox has an amazing pool at her Malibu beach house, which has an outdoor kitchen and dining area positioned alongside it, making it ideal for pool parties.

MORE: Inside Courteney Cox's Malibu beach house

kylie jenner home swimming pool a
2/15

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner recently moved into a new £29million home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, and naturally it came with a seriously impressive outdoor swimming pool. The sleek design is framed with grey concrete and features sun loungers and curtained areas at either side. 

2-David-Victoria-Beckham-plunge-pool-Cotswolds
Photo: © Instagram
3/15

David and Victoria Beckham

While it's not quite big enough to be swimming lengths in, David and Victoria Beckham can still take a dip in this plunge pool during the summer at their Cotswolds home. It's located right next to their lavish Estonian sauna and steam room in the garden of their country estate.

3-Jennifer-Lopez-swimming-pool-Miami
Photo: © Instagram
4/15

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been spending the COVID-19 lockdown at their Miami mansion, which boasts a wet-edge swimming pool set within the lawn, and a barbecue cabana for al fresco dining.

4-Cristiano-Ronaldo-swimming-pool-Madeira
Photo: © Instagram
5/15

Cristiano Ronaldo

The footballer is lucky enough to have his own rooftop pool at his home in Madeira, where he has been isolating with Georgina Rodriguez and his four children. With stunning views across the sea, where better to take a dip?!

Kourtney-Kardashian-house-swimming-pool
Photo: © Instagram
6/15

Kourtney Kardashian

The pool area at Kourtney Kardashian's California home is beautiful and located at the end of her garden, with plenty of space for her children to play. Sun loungers are positioned along one side, while the lawn on the other was the perfect spot for Penelope's birthday party.

Robbie-Williams-Malibu-house-swimming-pool
Photo: © Splash
7/15

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field

Sea views from the front of the house and a swimming pool at the back, it doesn't get much better than Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's holiday home in Malibu! The couple bought the property in summer 2018, and we're sure they've had lots of fun in the pool with their children Teddy, Charlie and Coco.

RELATED: See inside Robbie Williams' 3 amazing homes

Kelly-Brook-outdoor-swimming-pool
Photo: © Instagram
8/15

Kelly Brook

This swimming pool is one of many enviable features in the garden at Kelly Brook's home in Kent. There is also a gin garden and a walled rose garden, which would be ideal for entertaining friends and family during the summer!

Piers-Morgan-swimming-pool
Photo: © Instagram
9/15

Piers Morgan

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan can make the most of the British summertime at his country retreat in this outdoor swimming pool, which has a terrace with a dining table and parasol for poolside dining, too.

GALLERY: 14 of the most beautiful celebrity gardens

Gwyneth-Paltrow-house-swimming-pool
Photo: © Instagram
10/15

Gwyneth Paltrow

There is an outdoor swimming pool at Gwyneth's family home, complete with a water slide that is sure to be a hit with her children Apple and Moses. The pool is lined with sun loungers and seats, and is an ideal spot for summer parties.

John-Barrowman-swimming-pool
Photo: © Instagram
11/15

John Barrowman

I'm a Celebrity contestant John Barrowman has a huge swimming pool at his house in California, which boasts a separate hot tub and terrace lined with sun loungers for guests.

MORE: Inside John Barrowman's two US homes

Kris-Jenner-Palm-Springs-house
12/15

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner's holiday home in Palm Springs has proved popular with the reality TV star and her daughters – and we can see why! This outdoor pool has beautiful views across the desert, and has a huge terrace with more than enough space for the Kardashian-Jenners to all stay.

Photo courtesy of hayu

Tess-Daly-swimming-pool
Photo: © Instagram
13/15

Tess Daly

Lucky Tess Daly and her husband Vernon Kay have a pool in the garden of their Oxfordshire home surrounded by a wooden decking area. "I'm comin' for ya… Happy HEATWAVE!" Tess captioned this photo, showing her inflatable flamingo in the pool.

Reese-Witherspoon-house-swimming-pool
14/15

Reese Witherspoon

Legally Blonde actress Reese Witherspoon has an amazing garden at her home in Pacific Palisades, California, complete with an outdoor swimming pool surrounded by pristine lawns and hedges to provide extra privacy.

Zoella-swimming-pool
Photo: © Instagram
15/15

Zoella

She may not have a permanent swimming pool, but Zoe Sugg has the next best thing at the Brighton mansion she shares with Alfie Deyes – a huge above ground pool that has been constructed on the lawn.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...