Inside Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy's incredible £3million home

The couple live with their four children

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy have lived in their home in Surrey with their four children: Sophia, Liberty, Johnny and Jack, since 2016. Peter recently revealed that they suffered a flood during lockdown believed to have cost approximately £80,000 in damages, but they are now on track with refurbishing the home to its original condition.

The couple previously lived in Freddie Flintoff's former home in Cheshire, before building and designing their Surrey home from scratch. The property features everything from its own cinema room to an impressive home office, and they often share glimpses inside on social media. Take a look…

WATCH: Abbey Clancy shares video inside never-ending garden

The hallway

Abbey recently shared a photo in their hallway. It features wooden parquet flooring with light grey walls and white wooden panelled doors. The staircase is made of grey marble, with a black metal bannister.

The bedroom

On Mother's Day, Abbey posted a photo of herself with her four children in her bedroom. It features white walls with a huge bed and extra tall headboard, framed in black. There is also a bedside table with a large lamp.

The pool

Outside, the family also have their own swimming pool. Abbey often decorates the house for the family's birthdays, and this post showing balloons for her daughter's birthday revealed that the house also has sash windows with white framing.

The walk-in wardrobe

Model Abbey has her own walk-in wardrobe, featuring cream walls and floors and a large mirror. The cream wardrobes have two drawers underneath each rail.

The study

Footballer Peter has his very own home office featuring a large wooden desk with a stainless-steel lamp and a black chair. He also has a football-printed board and trophy on his desk.

The living room

Peter and Abbey have a large cream sofa in their living room. The black wooden floors are complemented with a big cream rug.

The playroom

Abbey and Peter's children have an impressive playroom featuring black and white flooring and white walls. Daughter Liberty has her own dolls' wardrobe and buggy.

The garden

As well as their pool, Abbey and Peter have a home BBQ and an outdoor dining table for entertaining guests. There is also a child's swing in the background.

The kitchen

Abbey has previously taken part in Hell's Kitchen and The Great British Bake Off for Comic Relief and spends a lot of time in the kitchen. The cupboards are all white and there is a large island in the middle of the room. Abbey has also hired a private chef to cook for the family in the past.

