Stunning royal dining rooms: the Queen & Prince Philip, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Queen Letizia and more

The royals are no strangers to lavish dinner parties (when coronavirus permits), with incredible dining rooms designed to host everything from state banquets to royal weddings in their residences around the world. From the Buckingham Palace State Dining Room that was host to Prince William and Kate's wedding reception to the informal dining area at the Norwegian royal residence, look through the gallery to see some of the most beautiful royal dining rooms…
Buckingham Palace
The State Dining Room [above] was unfurnished when Queen Victoria moved into Buckingham Palace in 1837, but she put her own stamp on the space by arranging paintings on the long wall and adding her cipher above the doors. The room was used to host Prince William and Kate's wedding reception in 2011, while the summer exhibition at the palace in 2019 showed how the dining room looked when it was set up for a Victorian dinner party.
