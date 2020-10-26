9 of the most iconic photos of Princess Diana at home

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Inside Princess Diana’s private home at Kensington Palace
-
Princess Diana's incredible childhood home unveiled: inside Althorp House
-
Prince Charles & Camilla's stunning country home revealed: Inside Highgrove House
-
Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's former Anglesey home
Kate Middleton and Prince William previously lived on a farm cottage with private beach access on the Bodorgan Estate in Anglesey, Wales during "the...
-
8 royal scandals that shocked the world