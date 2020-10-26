﻿
9 of the most iconic photos of Princess Diana at home

Take a look back at some of the most beautiful pictures of the Princess of Wales

Princess Diana quickly became the People's Princess for her tireless charity work, her sense of style and her dedication to her role as a mum to Prince William and Prince Harry and, even now, the Princess of Wales lives on as one of the nation's most-loved royals. Take a look back at some of the most iconic photos of Princess Diana at home, from childhood to her last years…

WATCH: Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares incredible security camera footage from childhood home

Lady Diana Spencer grew up at Park House on the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. She is pictured here in her pram at the home in 1963. According to her former nanny, Inge Crane, Diana was a "very, very cuddly" child.

Here, Diana posed for a photo with her brother, Lord Althorp (Earl Spencer) at their home in 1968.

After Diana's parents split in 1967, Diana split her time between Althorp House with her father, and her mother's home in Scotland. This photo was taken in 1974, when Diana was 13 years old, with her Shetland pony called Souffle at her mother's house.

Though not exactly their home, the royal family own Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and it was the location of choice for Princess Diana and Prince Charles' honeymoon. The Queen now spends her summers there, while Prince Charles is currently in self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic at Birkhall, his home within the estate.

Following their wedding, Princess Diana and Prince Charles moved to Apartment 8 in Kensington Palace. This photo was taken at the home in 1981, one year before William was born, showing Diana's gorgeous engagement ring which is now worn by Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.

Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Prince William posed for photos in the gardens of Kensington Palace in 1984.

Prince Charles bought country home Highgrove House in 1980, and the family often used it for weekend breaks. Here, Diana is photographed with Prince Harry on her shoulders in 1986.

Diana was dedicated to supporting charities across the world, and this photo shows her working at her dining room table in Kensington Palace in 1986. 

