Gwen Stefani's style is stamped all over her $13million LA mansion

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had an exciting 2020 – not only did the pair announce their romantic engagement, but they also moved into the most jaw-dropping home in Los Angeles. The Voice judges have a sprawling mansion which is located in the Encino neighbourhood of San Fernando Valley and according to Dirt, the couple bought it for a cool $13million.
Gwen and Blake met while filming The Voice, and clearly both have a shared passion for music, however, their backgrounds couldn't be more different. Blake is from Oklahoma and Gwen is a California girl, but the couple have clearly found a middle ground with a private estate in a sought-after zip code.
Dirt's report explains that the home has 13,000 square feet of living space, over three floors. Highlights include a home theatre, an outdoor pool and an outdoor kitchen area. It is likely that the pair chose this particularly hidden property for a quieter life – and the treetop views aren't bad either...
During a Jimmy Kimmel Live interview, No Doubt star Gwen gave viewers a look inside her very quirky living room. The panelled walls are covered in snake print wallpaper and she has accessorised the room with baby pink candles and flowers.