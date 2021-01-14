﻿
Gwen Stefani's style is stamped all over her $13million LA mansion

Gwen and fiancé Blake Shelton moved in last year

Gwen Stefani's style is stamped all over her $13million LA mansion

Rachel Avery
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had an exciting 2020 – not only did the pair announce their romantic engagement, but they also moved into the most jaw-dropping home in Los Angeles. The Voice judges have a sprawling mansion which is located in the Encino neighbourhood of San Fernando Valley and according to Dirt, the couple bought it for a cool $13million.

Gwen and Blake met while filming The Voice, and clearly both have a shared passion for music, however, their backgrounds couldn't be more different. Blake is from Oklahoma and Gwen is a California girl, but the couple have clearly found a middle ground with a private estate in a sought-after zip code.

Dirt's report explains that the home has 13,000 square feet of living space, over three floors. Highlights include a home theatre, an outdoor pool and an outdoor kitchen area. It is likely that the pair chose this particularly hidden property for a quieter life – and the treetop views aren't bad either...

During a Jimmy Kimmel Live interview, No Doubt star Gwen gave viewers a look inside her very quirky living room. The panelled walls are covered in snake print wallpaper and she has accessorised the room with baby pink candles and flowers.

Gwen has shown off her immaculate kitchen in various social media posts. While filming a TikTok video, her loyal fans were able to see inside her marble-clad cooking space. The monochrome marble wall is the most striking feature, and it is complemented by a large stainless steel extractor fan. The hit-maker also has wooden cupboards and a large kitchen island in the middle of the room.

From another angle, followers could see the kitchen's panelled wall – which is possibly where the star's fridge and freezer are cleverly concealed. She also gave a closer look at her range oven, with modern stainless-steel finish.

Gwen and Blake's kitchen space continues into another adjoining room where they have a breakfast bar area and cupboards filled with crockery. The popstar had temporarily used it as a dressing room, adding a brimming rail of clothes to film a fun video for Instagram.

Their love for marble decoration isn't just confined to the dazzling kitchen, as when singer Gwen showed off another room in her home, the monochrome marble featured again. When filming a video for her fans, the star gave a peek inside what could be a small snug area. As well as a television set mounted on the wall, there is a fireplace underneath and a free-standing mirror in the corner.

Loading the player...
WATCH: Gwen reveals her never-ending staircase

At Christmas time, Gwen revealed the seemingly never-ending staircase at her gorgeous home. As she waltzed up the stairs, adding festive decorations, fans could see the star's impressive hall.

The star has even shared an Instagram video from inside the bedroom of her LA pad, and in the process, she revealed a huge portrait of her fiancé Blake upon the wall. The black and white piece is a statement feature – and a clear declaration of her love for him.

