Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh's pristine Essex home with baby Roman – see inside

You might like...
-
Lucy Mecklenburgh’s new walk-in wardrobe is every girl’s dream – not to mention her shoe collection!
Having your very own walk-in wardrobe is something most women have dreamt about - and former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh is living out that dream...
-
Meghan Markle's marital home before meeting Prince Harry might surprise you
-
Loose Women's Saira Khan's house is the epitome of A-list chic
-
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's luxe marital home revealed
-
The Kardashian-Jenners' homes are astonishing: Kim, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, more