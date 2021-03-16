﻿
10 Photos | Homes

Christine and Frank Lampard's £10million mansion to raise second baby revealed

See where the Loose Women host and footballer Frank live in London

Christine and Frank Lampard's £10million mansion to raise second baby revealed
You're reading

Christine and Frank Lampard's £10million mansion to raise second baby revealed

1/10
Next

Tom Jones' £2.6million mansion with late wife Linda is its own village
Chloe Best
Christine and Frank Lampard's £10million mansion to raise second baby revealed
Photo: © Instagram
1/10

Christine Lampard and her husband Frank Lampard have officially welcomed their second child together, Freddie George Lampard. 

SEE: Christine Lampard reveals wedding reservations with husband Frank for the first time

The couple are already parents to their two-year-old daughter Patricia, while former professional footballer Frank is also a doting father to two older girls, Luna and Isla, from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.

Together, the family live in London in one of the most epic celebrity homes of all time.

MORE: Christine and Frank Lampard's incredible kitchen revealed

Its believed to be worth an estimated £10million and has a spacious open plan living area, and a garden where they appear to enjoy having barbecues in the summer. As you can imagine, it is beautifully decorated, with a white and grey colour scheme throughout the ground floor, offset by patterns and metallic accents, as well as lots of personal touches. Take a look through the gallery to see where they will be raising their newborn...

Loading the player...
2/10

When Loose Women staged a one-off episode during the coronavirus crisis in honour of ITV's NHS day, Christine joined the panel from her home. She filmed from the living room, featuring a grey, black and white colour palette with a black shelving unit behind her.

RELATED: A look back on Christine and Frank Lampard's beautiful wedding day

Christine and Frank Lampard's £10million mansion to raise second baby revealed
Photo: © Instagram
3/10

When Christine announced her pregnancy on Instagram, she inadvertently showed off more of their stunning living room. It follows a modern theme with white walls, plush grey carpets and floor-length grey curtains seen draping along the floor in the corner of the image. A flatscreen television is mounted upon the wall above a selection of rocks for decoration, which sits on a unit with LED lights framing the bottom.

Christine and Frank Lampard's £10million mansion to raise second baby revealed
Photo: © Instagram
4/10

When Christine and Frank's daughter Patricia turned two, Christine shared a series of images showing how they had decorated the house. The first unveiled their landing, complete with glass bannister and black frame, and a large brushed velvet armchair with a leather footstool. 

Christine and Frank Lampard's £10million mansion to raise second baby revealed
Photo: © Instagram
5/10

The downstairs of Christine and Frank's home appears to be open plan with a combined living room, kitchen and dining area. The TV presenter shared a photo of herself and her husband relaxing together on the sofa, giving a peek at their kitchen in the background, which has a large breakfast bar lined by white stools and with glass pendant lights hanging overhead.

Christine and Frank Lampard's £10million mansion to raise second baby revealed
Photo: © Instagram
6/10

The kitchen has white gloss cabinets with integrated appliances and grey worktops. The room has plenty of food storage and preparation space, and has been kitted out with some affordable electricals – including a Nutribullet and Dualit toaster.

Christine and Frank Lampard's £10million mansion to raise second baby revealed
Photo: © Instagram
7/10

There is a wooden dining table lined by metal-framed chairs and a comfy winged armchair. Christine and Frank have added decorative touches with ornate vases, framed photos and plants, which also add a pop of colour to the otherwise muted décor.

MORE: The best celebrity dining rooms

Christine and Frank Lampard's £10million mansion to raise second baby revealed
Photo: © Instagram
8/10

An additional table has been topped with fresh flowers and sits in the middle of a room. A grey shelf – which matches their kitchen worktops – has been topped with family photos and a square lamp, while they have hung floor-length grey patterned curtains on the window at the back of the room.

Christine and Frank Lampard's £10million mansion to raise second baby revealed
Photo: © Instagram
9/10

The couple appear to have a large garden with brick walls and a wooden trellis with climbing plants growing across it. And it's the perfect spot for a family BBQ; Christine shared this post of Frank with his daughter Isla, adding the caption: "The BBQ master…"

Christine and Frank Lampard's £10million mansion to raise second baby revealed
Photo: © Instagram
10/10

Christine and Frank can relax outside on this comfy sofa and armchair set, which has a matching dining table where they can enjoy al fresco dinners.

READ: Surprising celebrities with their own homeware line

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.