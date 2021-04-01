﻿
Homes

Inside Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden's ultra-glam family home

The Emmerdale stars live with their sons Buster, Bowie and Ace

Julianne Moore reveals home disaster as she shares tour inside NY townhouse 
Chloe Best
Charley Webb lives with her husband and Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden and their three sons, Buster, Bowie and Ace in Yorkshire.

They often share glimpses inside their beautiful family home and the interiors are particularly glam, with features including velvet sofas, LED lights, cowhide rugs and a glass fireplace.

A recent addition to Charley's house is a neon light reading "Beautiful Chaos", which was a gift to Matthew from Charley for his 40th birthday. It hangs above the couple's mustard yellow velvet sofa and casts a colourful glow across the living room. Keep reading to see more of Charley and Matthew's home…

Charley previously took to Instagram to post a video of herself and the children creating a 'puppet show' in a second living room, and the backdrop revealed charcoal grey walls, a burnt orange quilted sofa with metallic gold frames along the arms and a blue and orange cushion. The glass fireplace makes for a glam addition.

The soap actress revealed a look at the beautiful view from her bedroom in July, showing how it has floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony overlooking the garden.

Matthew showed how they had been keeping the children entertained during the lockdown in an Instagram post. As well as letting his sons paint his face, they can also let off steam on their huge trampoline, which stands on the lawn. Keep reading to see more of Charley and Matthew's home…

The hallway has modern open stairs with a metal banister and exposed brick walls. A table sits under the stairs with a lamp and framed photo on display.

Charley shared a peek inside baby Ace's nursery on Instagram Stories, with a photo of her comfy grey rocking chair from Gaia Baby Nursery, which has a matching footstool. The room is painted in a pale grey hue, with a black and white chevron basket next to the chair, and foam tiles on the carpet for her children to play on.

At Christmas, the couple pulled out all the stops with their decorations, with a tree trimmed with pinecones, gold baubles and white fairy lights. It was positioned in the dining room next to a green cabinet, with a miniature Nativity scene and tinsel on the top.

The dining table was transformed for Bowie's fourth birthday in December, lined with balloons and presents. It is positioned next to glass doors leading out to the garden, with a statement portrait of David Bowie – their middle son's namesake – hanging on the wall.

The couple have a striking yellow velvet button back sofa, where they can sit and read with their children, and catch up on the latest episodes of Emmerdale.

Charley and Matthew have a spacious kitchen and dining room, which has also been doubling up as a makeshift nursery for their baby, with a Snuzpod cot in the middle of the room. It sat on a cowhide rug alongside a baby activity mat, while a baby chair could also be seen in the background. The open plan room has glass doors leading out to the garden where a wooden dining table and children’s trampoline can be seen in the background. A dining table is also positioned next to the windows, with a stylish pink velvet dining chair adding a pop of colour to the otherwise monochrome room.

Charley shared a photo of her two sons at their front door after a recent water fight, showing how the downstairs of their home has a unique open plan design, with a staircase at the centre of their hallway and windows that show straight through to their back garden.

 

The living room has wooden flooring with an open fireplace and cream walls. While much of the floor has been taken over by their son's colourful toys, the couple have added character with decorative touches including a sheepskin rug, and unusual skull and clown ornaments next to the fireplace.

The couple went all out to decorate for Halloween one year, lining their fireplace with artfully carved pumpkins that were positioned next to a quirky bird-shaped lamp and silver candlestick.

Meanwhile, for Christmas Charley and Matthew decorated one room with fairy lights and a light-up reindeer model, which was positioned on the floor along with some model gifts.

The Emmerdale stars have an industrial-style dining table, which can also double up as a space for their children to play and draw. An ornate wooden dresser stands in the corner of the room, and the glass-fronted doors show how the cabinet has been filled with a selection of books.

"Our new pic describes our household perfectly!" Matthew captioned this photo, which showed a print saying "Beautiful Chaos" on display in a gold frame next to a pineapple ornament and plant.

Matthew gave fans a peek inside a sitting room when he watched the football one afternoon, showing how the room has a muted colour scheme with cream walls, a built-in media unit and wall-mounted television, with framed photos on the walls and floor, and plenty of their children's toys scattered around.

