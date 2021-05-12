12 show-stopping royal dining rooms: The Queen, Prince Charles and more

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Royal holiday homes for 2021 unveiled: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, Prince William & more
-
The Queen returns to London for State Opening of Parliament - all the photos
-
Private royal gardens revealed: Prince William, Kate Middleton, more
-
Prince Charles and Camilla share touching birthday tribute to the Queen
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall paid a touching tribute to the Queen on her 95th birthday on Wednesday.Taking to Clarence House's...
-
9 times the royals made sustainable fashion choices