﻿
12 Photos | Homes

12 show-stopping royal dining rooms: The Queen, Prince Charles and more

Some play host to royal weddings!

12 show-stopping royal dining rooms: The Queen, Prince Charles and more
You're reading

12 show-stopping royal dining rooms: The Queen, Prince Charles and more

1/12
Next

21 best kettles of 2021 so you can get brewing in style
Chloe Best
12 show-stopping royal dining rooms: The Queen, Prince Charles and more
1/12

Don't you just love catching a glimpse inside royal residences? One of the most impressive rooms is often the lavish dining rooms that play host to state banquets, royal weddings and Christmas celebrations.

From Queen Maxima's home, Noordeinde Palace, to the Queen's State Dining Room at Buckingham Palace, which was host to Prince William and Kate's wedding reception, keep scrolling to see stunning royal dining rooms…

 

The Queen's Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse

To mark Holyrood Week, the Queen gave a rare insight into the Palace of Holyroodhouse's Royal Dining Room, named by Queen Victoria. It has pistachio green walls and red carpets, with a long banqueting table at its centre.

 

MORE: The Queen's first marital home was nothing like Buckingham Palace

 

Loading the player...
2/12

WATCH: Inside the most incredible royal homes of all time

12 show-stopping royal dining rooms: The Queen, Prince Charles and more
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

The Queen's London residence, Buckingham Palace

The State Dining Room [above] was unfurnished when Queen Victoria moved into Buckingham Palace in 1837, but she put her own stamp on the space by arranging paintings on the long wall and adding her cipher above the doors. The room was used to host Prince William and Kate's wedding reception in 2011, while the summer exhibition at the palace in 2019 showed how the dining room looked when it was set up for a Victorian dinner party.

STORY: The Queen's secret rooms at Buckingham Palace revealed

12 show-stopping royal dining rooms: The Queen, Prince Charles and more
4/12

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's home, Highgrove House

Royal fans got a glimpse inside Prince Charles' royal residence Highgrove House in Gloucestershire in 1980, just before he moved into the property. A photo of the dining room revealed a large table with space for six guests, floral curtains and two mounted candelabras on the walls.

 

RELATED: Royal fans can visit the Queen's Windsor home from next week

 

12 show-stopping royal dining rooms: The Queen, Prince Charles and more
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

The Queen's home, Windsor Castle

Windsor Castle's State Dining Room was one of the most badly damaged rooms in the fire that engulfed the residence in 1992. However, much of the historic furniture survived the blaze, so the room was decorated to restore its original appearance, with a rich red and gold colour palette, and a long dining table at the centre of the room.

 

RELATED: Inside the Queen's second home Windsor Castle

 

12 show-stopping royal dining rooms: The Queen, Prince Charles and more
6/12

But there is also a very grand setting for state banquets such as this one. A dining table spans the length of the room, while a red carpet and gold candelabra add luxurious touches.

12 show-stopping royal dining rooms: The Queen, Prince Charles and more
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

King Felipe and Queen Letizia's Royal Palace of Madrid

The dining room at the Royal Palace of Madrid is incredibly lavish, with tapestries hanging on the walls, red and gold curtains hanging at the windows and huge chandeliers hung from the ceilings. For the wedding of King Felipe and Queen Letizia, it had one long dining table down the centre of the room, lined with chairs for their guests at the reception.

12 show-stopping royal dining rooms: The Queen, Prince Charles and more
8/12

Princess Marie-Chantal's New York townhouse

Artwork showing Prince Pavlos and Princess Marie-Chantal's children as youngsters takes pride of place on the shelves above the breakfast booth. It's a space where Marie-Chantal loves to continue a family tradition: "My father was carving out his career but he still had breakfast with us all," she told HELLO! magazine.

RELATED: See more of Princess Marie-Chantal's New York townhouse

Photo: Kate Martin

12 show-stopping royal dining rooms: The Queen, Prince Charles and more
9/12

The formal dining room, meanwhile, is dominated by a tiger painting and lacquered table, and features a chandelier that is one of few reminders from when Marie-Chantal's parents used to live there.

Photo: Kate Martin

12 show-stopping royal dining rooms: The Queen, Prince Charles and more
Photo: © Instagram
10/12

The Queen's country home, Sandringham House

The dining room at the Queen's country estate, Sandringham House, still features a lot of Queen Mary's influence. The walls feature pale green wooden panelling and striking Spanish tapestries, with an open fireplace and mahogany dining table that looks like the perfect setting for a dinner party.

MORE: Inside 11 of the most beautiful royal living rooms

12 show-stopping royal dining rooms: The Queen, Prince Charles and more
Photo: © Instagram
11/12

Crown Princess Mette-Marit's Skaugum estate

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway shared a rare look at the informal dining room in their family home, Skaugum, during the coronavirus pandemic. The space has a light wooden dining table flanked by two grey sofas, and a rattan pendant light hanging overhead.

12 show-stopping royal dining rooms: The Queen, Prince Charles and more
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's Noordeinde Palace

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of Belgium's dining room at one of their royal residences, Noordeinde Palace, has a lavish cream and gold colour palette with chandeliers hanging from the ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the space with natural light.

 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.