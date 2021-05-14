﻿
Dylan Dreyer's chic family home to raise third baby revealed

Today host Dylan Dreyer lives in New York with her husband Brian Fichera and their two young sons Calvin and Ollie. Dylan and Brian have recently announced they are expecting baby number three, and their New York apartment looks like the perfect family home.

Dylan Dreyer's living room

Their open-plan living area is a multifunctional space which is used for work, rest and play. Dylan has shown it filled with camera and recording equipment when she has filmed the Today show from home.

She has also shared a photo that resonated with many of her followers with young children. The mother-of-two posted a picture of her son Oliver, one, standing in the middle of the living room surrounded by toys and books spread out on the floor.

Furniture had been moved around, including a miniature armchair belonging to Dylan's older son Calvin, four, although among the chaos, Dylan's pet dog was seen sleeping on the sofa, oblivious to everything. In the caption, the TV star wrote: "It's just… so… messy. How can a one-year-old cause that much mess?"

The lounge has a comfy beige sofa where the family enjoy chill time, and above the couch is a triptych of black and white sketches of the surrounding scenery.

Dylan Dreyer's kitchen

The star often shows off her kitchen when she films her fun Cooking With Cal videos where she and her son Calvin cook up a storm together. The space has modern white cupboards, grey walls, marble worktops and stainless-steel appliances.

Dylan has even revealed the inside of her fridge which was completely rammed with foods and condiments – and the doors and drawers were brimming, too.

Dylan Dreyer's son's room

Dylan's son Calvin has his own "big boy" bedroom complete with a bunk bed, bookcase and cosy snug area. We are quite jealous of his learn from home set-up!

