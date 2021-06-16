Meghan Markle's £1.48m former home with ex is nothing like Prince Harry's houses

The Duchess of Sussex has lived in her fair share of amazing properties, but her former house in LA with her ex-husband Trevor Engelson was completely different to her family home in Montecito, California with Prince Harry and their two children Archie and Lilibet. The super chic property featured ultra-modern furnishings and décor, making it worlds away from the rustic house she lives in now.
SEE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's California home is basically a luxury spa
Meghan and Trevor reportedly lived in their LA home between 2011 and 2013, around the time that Meghan landed her big break in Suits, so she divided her time between Los Angeles and Toronto, Canada. The home went up for sale for $1.8million (around £1.48million) in 2019 and at the time of sale, it was described in the listing by The Bienstock Group as a "rare colonial Hancock Park charmer with so much sunshine". The house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a huge garden with al fresco dining area. Take a look through the gallery to see where Meghan lived before she met Prince Harry…
Photos: The Bienstock Group