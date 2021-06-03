8 gameshow hosts' TV-worthy houses: From Ben Shephard to Rylan Clark

From Richard Osman's House of Games to Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow, we are used to seeing some of our favourite TV hosts on our screens, but where do they live when the cameras stop?
We've taken a look inside gameshow presenters' homes, including Ben Shephard's pristine family house in Richmond and Rylan Clark's minimalist mansion in Essex.
Paddy McGuinness
Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine live in Cheshire with their three children, Leo, Penelope, and Felicity. Their luxurious home features double-height ceilings and a glass balcony in the entrance hall with large pendant lights – where one of his children managed to get a blanket stuck.