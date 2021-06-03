﻿
8 gameshow hosts' TV-worthy houses: From Ben Shephard to Rylan Clark

They've hit the jackpot with these epic homes

8 gameshow hosts' TV-worthy houses: From Ben Shephard to Rylan Clark
8 gameshow hosts' TV-worthy houses: From Ben Shephard to Rylan Clark

8 gameshow hosts' TV-worthy houses: From Ben Shephard to Rylan Clark
From Richard Osman's House of Games to Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow, we are used to seeing some of our favourite TV hosts on our screens, but where do they live when the cameras stop? 

We've taken a look inside gameshow presenters' homes, including Ben Shephard's pristine family house in Richmond and Rylan Clark's minimalist mansion in Essex.

Paddy McGuinness 

Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine live in Cheshire with their three children, Leo, Penelope, and Felicity. Their luxurious home features double-height ceilings and a glass balcony in the entrance hall with large pendant lights – where one of his children managed to get a blanket stuck.

Paddy McGuinness
The dining room has a white table with grey velvet chairs, large windows and white marbled floors.

The dining room
The Top Gear host revealed his ultra-modern living room complete with a cream velvet corner sofa and statement electric fire positioned underneath the TV. The room is finished with grey carpets topped with a cream rug, a glass coffee table and sunburst mirrors.

The Top Gear host
Rylan Clark

The Wave and Supermarket Sweep host Rylan Clark often shows off his stunning five-bedroom property which she used to share with his husband Dan Neal before their split. And it has its very own Big Brother diary room chair!

 

Rylan Clark
The living room, kitchen and dining room are all open-plan, with dark Italian concrete cabinets and the white Milano Contour island unit from Wren Kitchens. Rylan has hung three pendant lights above the island as well as integrated appliances and wine fridges.

The living room
There is a wall-mounted television opposite the sofa, with an electric fireplace integrated into the wall below. 

There is a wall-mounted television
Photo: © ITV
Bradley Walsh

The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh lives in a £2.5million barn conversion in Epping, Essex with his wife Donna Derby and their son Barney. Although the star isn't one for showing off his lavish home, we have seen glimpses via his television appearances.

He joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning to celebrate his 60th birthday, and he sat in a room with white walls, a wooden bookcase and a selection of framed photos hanging on the wall behind him.

Bradley Walsh
Photo: © ITV
Bradley also showed off his shed where he keeps various tools, musical instruments, and Christmas decorations. He also has two comfy chairs in there, making it the perfect secret hideout!

Bradley also showed off his shed
Photo: © Instagram
Ben Shephard

Tipping Point star Ben Shephard lives with his wife Annie and their two sons in Richmond, London, and their family home is seriously stylish. Their open plan living room and dining room is flooded with natural light via the French doors and it features lots of colour-pop furniture.

Ben Shephard
Photo: © Instagram
As a keen gardener, Ben has been growing his own fruit and vegetables, and also has his own gin bench and fire pit where he can sit and relax. He has used his lovely garden for outdoor workouts during the pandemic.

As a keen gardener
Photo: © Instagram
Alan Carr

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow is all about nostalgia and Alan's retro home also has real vintage vibes. The comedian used to reside in London, but he swapped city life for a country residence in Kent with his husband Paul Drayton. Chatty Man star Alan rarely shows off his house, but every now and again, his fans get a look inside his creatively styled home.

When Alan posted a selfie to his Instagram followers, he showed off a giant mural on the wall. The Liechtenstein-esque piece, which covers most of the wall, features the star's iconic dark framed glasses leaving no doubts about the subject of the art.

Alan Carr
Photo: © ITV
During a Lorraine interview, Alan revealed one of the bedrooms at his countryside retreat. His cottage has wooden beams and the walls have been covered in a vintage-style wallpaper.

During a Lorraine interview
Photo: © Instagram
Richard Osman

House of Games star and best-selling author Richard Osman has just treated himself to a brand new home and he has proudly shown off parts of it on Instagram. One photo showed off his immaculate looking bathroom, but as well as compliments from his followers, some were concerned that the 6ft7 presenter would not fit in his freestanding tub!

Richard Osman
Photo: © Instagram
Another image of his gorgeous new home revealed a bedroom with what appears to be parquet flooring and a large bay window with leafy views.

Another image
Photo: © Instagram
Anita Rani

The Answer Trap presenter Anita Rani lives in London with her Bhupi Reha and her Victorian home has been a labour of love. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, she admitted that she finds it a big compliment when her friends say her home is really cosy. In an Instagram picture, she is seen snuggling up to the fire, and we agree – it looks all levels of cosy!

Anita Rani
Photo: © Instagram
Her beautiful garden has a mix of paving and grass, as well as a pergola, and she has decorated it with plenty of plants to add interest.

Her beautiful garden
Photo: © Instagram
Jason Manford

Unbeatable host Jason Manford has a mammoth family home, and he often shows it off via social media. When the family moved in in December 2020, Jason still managed to make it look homely by adding a Christmas tree to the middle of the building work. The photograph showed off the open-plan area and gorgeous skylight.

Jason Manford
Photo: © Instagram
While watching television one day, Jason revealed his bold living room design which features a striking gallery wall with a rainbow of colours surrounding the TV set.

