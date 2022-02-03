Dragons' Den millionaires and their plush homes: Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and more

Deborah Meaden
Deborah Meadon and her husband Paul share their period Somerset home with numerous pets. In 2020, she told Country Gazette: "At the last count it was seven horses, three sheep, a pig, ducks, chickens, guinea fowl, three very angry geese as well as four dogs and two cats."
Inside the Grade-II listed property, there are reportedly 10 bedrooms and four bathrooms. A photo of her cat revealed the kitchen has white walls, a wooden island unit and a black oven where she boils her kettle.
