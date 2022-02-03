﻿
14 Photos | Homes

Dragons' Den millionaires and their plush homes: Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and more

The stars live across the country

Dragons' Den millionaires and their plush homes: Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and more
You're reading

Dragons' Den millionaires and their plush homes: Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and more

1/14
Next

12 man cave gift ideas to give his space an upgrade this Valentine's Day
Dragons' Den millionaires and their plush homes: Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and more
1/14

The Dragons’ Den stars are all about making a profit, but it looks as though they are good at spending it too – as they each have gorgeous homes. From the ultra-modern pad of Steven Bartlett through to Sara Davies' Teesside family home, discover where the Dragons' Den stars go to have some downtime…

READ: Dragons' Den: meet the children of Sara Davies, Peter Jones and more

Dragons' Den millionaires and their plush homes: Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and more
2/14

Sara Davies

Strictly star Sara Davies has shared several glimpses inside her home in Teesside which she shares with her husband Simon and their children Oliver and Charlie. The kitchen has cream units and black granite worktops with a large island unit in the middle. Windows look onto her garden and there is a dining table on the other side of the open-plan space.

Dragons' Den millionaires and their plush homes: Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and more
3/14

Sara filmed inside what looks like her bedroom, which has cream carpets, a green patterned wallpaper on one wall and a large mirror. In the reflection, a wooden dressing table is visible.

 

RELATED: 11 genius modern bedroom ideas to transform your space

 

Dragons' Den millionaires and their plush homes: Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and more
4/14

Following the Northern Power Women Awards, Sara posed for a photo in her hallway, showing off the grey wallpaper and wooden front door.

 

SEE: Strictly's Tess Daly's chic home with Vernon Kay after ditching dream house

 

Dragons' Den millionaires and their plush homes: Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and more
5/14

Steven Bartlett

The newest Dragon to join the den, Steven Bartlett has one of the most impressive homes. It is where he records his podcast The Diary of a CEO, and it is oh-so fancy. There is modern décor and luxury furnishings throughout. Showing off his new book, Steven also revealed his swanky office space with in-built grey bookshelves and a large glass table.

Dragons' Den millionaires and their plush homes: Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and more
6/14

Peter Jones

Peter Jones and his wife Tana reportedly live in Buckinghamshire, but they have kept details about the property largely private. One photo the Dragons' Den judge shared on Instagram to mark his birthday showed off what appears to be his conservatory. It has white walls, lots of windows and a wooden dining table where Peter's sushi dinner was displayed.

Dragons' Den millionaires and their plush homes: Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and more
7/14

Back in 2018, he posted a snap of a roaring fire with a wall-mounted TV on top.

Dragons' Den millionaires and their plush homes: Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and more
8/14

Deborah Meaden

Deborah Meadon and her husband Paul share their period Somerset home with numerous pets. In 2020, she told Country Gazette: "At the last count it was seven horses, three sheep, a pig, ducks, chickens, guinea fowl, three very angry geese as well as four dogs and two cats."

Inside the Grade-II listed property, there are reportedly 10 bedrooms and four bathrooms. A photo of her cat revealed the kitchen has white walls, a wooden island unit and a black oven where she boils her kettle.

 

MORE: Dragon's Den: Meet the Dragons' partners

 

Dragons' Den millionaires and their plush homes: Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and more
9/14

Deborah's lounge has a neutral palette with a cream sofa, matching carpets and a wooden coffee table, with a retro textured lamp sitting on top. A cat ornament and a framed picture add the finishing touches.

Dragons' Den millionaires and their plush homes: Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and more
10/14

There is plenty of space for her animals to roam in her gardens, but a  photo of her dog revealed grey walls and a gate leading into the gravel driveway.

Dragons' Den millionaires and their plush homes: Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and more
11/14

Tej Lalvani

Tej Lalvani and his wife Tara Ruby's home appears to follow a muted colour scheme. The lounge has a large cream corner sofa and a black shelving unit against the wall. A bright blue painting adds a splash of colour.

 

SEE: 51 celeb living rooms that are out of this world: From Drew Barrymore to Victoria Beckham

 

Dragons' Den millionaires and their plush homes: Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and more
12/14

Posing for a photo in the kitchen, Tej revealed it is decorated with grey and white marble-effect worktops and blue curtains that sit at the side of the long windows.

 

PHOTOS: 12 show-stopping royal dining rooms: The Queen, Prince Charles and more

 

Dragons' Den millionaires and their plush homes: Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and more
13/14

The TV star's office space includes a brown desk which offers plenty of space for his computer, keyboard, laptop and mouse. Framed photos of Vitabiotics are displayed on the wall behind him.

Dragons' Den millionaires and their plush homes: Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and more
14/14

Touker Suleyman

Touker Suleyman keeps much of his home life under wraps, but we do know that he has a lovely bedroom inside his London home. A photo he shared of his pet dog revealed his bed has a cream curved headboard and crisp white sheets, and the walls are painted white.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back