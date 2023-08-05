Meghan Markle could soon be leaving Montecito home according to Princess Diana's confidante

Meghan Markle could have a "major home life make-over" after ringing in her 42nd birthday, according to the stars.

Princess Diana's much-trusted astrologer Debbie Frank has revealed what could be next for the Duchess of Sussex as she reveals not only could her lavish Montecito mansion be bringing in "bad vibes," but that a full re-launch of the former Suits actress may be on the cards after "falling to the sidelines" of royal events.

Meghan Markle - From Hollywood star to philanthropist

It has been another whirlwind year for the Sussexes, kicking off with Harry's tell-all novel Spare in January followed by his quick dash to the UK for King Charles' coronation whilst Meghan stayed in California, not to mention the amount of changes the couple have faced including them parting ways with Spotify earlier this year. Debbie reveals what could be next for the philanthropist in her horoscope here...

"Leo likes to be thought of as a golden being, lauded and acclaimed for their gorgeousness, personal creativity, and specialness." Debbie told HELLO! "When it works, Leo basks in the limelight but nothing is ever quite enough as the Leonine desire for more attention (their love language) is insatiable.

© Pool/Samir Hussein Meghan turned 42 on Friday

"Days before Leo Meghan's 42nd birthday, a supermoon maxed out in her opposite sign of Aquarius bringing with it a sense that it wasn’t all about her anymore. A string of recent disappointments include being axed from her $20 million Spotify deal and the ‘whinging grifters’ moniker levelled at her and Harry by the Hollywood power elite. Celebrity friends are disappearing into the ether. It seems the royal invitations have dried up a year on from the Queen’s funeral, leaving this lioness on the sidelines.

"Interestingly all of this is coinciding with Venus retrograding through Meghan’s sign of Leo reflecting a summer of reversals and re-thinks. Yet destiny has more up its sleeve for the erstwhile golden girl of Montecito. Late August through to September 10 is when Venus stations and pivots exactly on her sun. It is an unusual and rare personal catalyst for Meghan’s sense of purpose. Indeed, the ancient Mayans would time the approach of their troops on the enemy for the time when Venus changed direction. So it would be a prime time for Meghan to recover her mojo and re-launch herself on an unsuspecting world.

"The Autumn period looks set to be a major powering up for the Duchess of Sussex, enhancing her image once more with on-point targeting toward new initiatives.

"Another distinct area of change is her home. Would it be beyond the realms of imagination to think Meghan will blame her crashes on bad vibes emanating from her Montecito mansion? Troublesome energy lines in the feng shui which disrupt the flow of her success? As an eclipsed new moon heralds a major home life make-over on October 14th a change of residence is likely. This perfectly reflects Prince Harry’s own volatile aspects which air drop him into a new personal setting as the breakthrough planet Uranus on his moon signals a restless desire to be somewhere different.





"One thing is for sure…we should all be prepared for a newsflash from Meghan and Harry as they continue their quest to reinvent themselves."