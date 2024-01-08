Weekly horoscope: 8th to 15th January 2024

Astrologer to the stars, Debbie Frank, reveals what's in store for you this week. Read your horoscope below...

Pinpointing your specific goals for 2024 will be easier from Thursday's New Moon at the prime spot in your chart. It's important to aim for your highest potential and choose presence and purpose in every moment. Without compromising your precious ability to enjoy life as you go along.

As the Sun and Mars wake up Jupiter and Uranus in your sign this is a moment to allow yourself the possibility of a giant leap. Catch a glimpse of it before a full download in April giving you plenty of time to refine and define exactly what you wish to unfurl in your life that will add greater joy and sparkle.

Be sure to stay grounded when Mercury squares off to seductive Neptune making sure there are no lines being spun. Planets in earthy Capricorn, including a New Moon on Thursday suggest a business-like approach will get you where you want to go. Maintain focus and productivity and watch the results come in.

Relationship dynamics are under the astrological spotlight as the New Moon offers an opportunity to alter old patterns and uplevel the quality of what's exchanged between yourself and others in your orbit. Firstly it's important to let go of the history and look with fresh eyes at what's important now.

Your special gifts incline you towards being more of a leader than a worker bee. However, a hands-on approach is needed now as frankly no-one else can do it better than you. The power of your vision adds extra motivation and pzazz. Leaving others open-mouthed at your creativity and performance skills.

If there's been some slippage over the Mercury retrograde period and Mercury's on-going run-in with chaotic Neptune you can use Tuesday's final meeting between this pair as the moment to clear something up once and for all. This sets you free to do what you do best which is to assess next steps for gaining traction and forward motion.

Lack of clarity has been a bugbear. Either because you're not sure what you want or the time hasn't been right to proceed. Yet situations themselves are changing radically over the coming months revealing the exact pathway that's right for you. An inkling of this comes with Thursday's New Moon if you turn down the noise outside and listen within.

Thursday's New Moon is a point of light for you to create new ideas and express the power of your Scorpionic insights. You are setting the tone with words that deliver laser-like clarity, backed-up with knowledge and enthusiasm which ignites sparks in hearts and minds. Watch them fly and birth exciting prospects in the coming weeks.

Since late November, Mercury's back and forth in your sign involving the nebulous planet Neptune has taken you down a few rabbit holes. Yet Thursday's New Moon encourages you to change the whole paradigm and lay down some ground rules which lead to steady growth. Being sensible is the new normal.

Over the course of the coming week you are playing host to the Sun, New Moon, Mars and Pluto in your sign. They give you the drive and wherewithal to vanquish the past and establish you as a major player in a new set-up that's emerging. All you have to do is be yourself as your qualities are exactly what others are looking for.

Everything must be regarded as temporary when you are on the threshold of such a profound era of transformation which begins in two weeks. It's as if you're looking back at where you've been and gathering yourself for new adventures. These start with how you feel on the inside so pay attention to your inner knowing.

You find yourself wondering if you're doing the right thing as Neptunian currents swirl around you on Tuesday but within days the New Moon straightens things out. So much so, it seems like a no-brainer to make a commitment and take decisions that add both structure and opportunity to your life.

