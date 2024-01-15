Your horoscope for the week ahead: 15th to 21st January 2024

Astrologer to the stars, Debbie Frank, reveals what's in store for you this week. Read your horoscope below...

One of the major planetary movements of the year occurs this weekend when both the Sun and Pluto move into Aquarius initiating a new cycle of activity in the people and networking angle of your chart. It's a slow-burn but you'll be moving away from those you've outgrown and into group activities which are forged out of a meaningful purpose.

You're getting a change of cosmic CEO as powerful Pluto moves to oversee your goals and aspirations next weekend which suggests a new direction will emerge between now and early Autumn. Allow what's not meant for you to drop away and focus on the very rich and deep threads which are starting to emerge.

There has never been a more important time to open yourself to the Universe as Pluto changes position to preside over all kinds of journeys and new experiences in your life. You're after the big push, the most stimulating travels and discoveries which stretch your horizons beyond what you thought was possible.

As the Sun and Pluto meet on the relationship angle of your chart it's a chance to take on board just how far you have come in terms of navigating the great highs and lows of the last 15 years. On Sunday this pair of planets move on to reveal the assets and treasures of being able to trust. Do you dare?

If you believe in fate and destiny then you might be able to get an inkling that other people are about to play a major significant role in your life. As the Sun and Pluto hold a pulse point in the relationship angle of your chart you could ask yourself if you're ready to go deeper, to allow this emotional charge to take place.

There's a slippery feel which makes it hard to define exactly where you stand. Especially in relation to others who themselves seem to be limbo. However, a major planetary change at the weekend suggests you can concentrate on practical matters which all add up to an overall sense of well-being in your world.

Can you really move on to your future without eliminating something which defined your past? As the Sun and Pluto fuse together at a pivotal personal angle in your chart it seems that something has to give. Take some truth serum and strip off the sugar-coating. Embracing what needs to be done generates huge relief.

As a Pluto-ruled sign, any major movement this planet makes is bound to power you up. Unlike other signs you're not afraid of a big transformation, recognising that endings are usually a trigger point for new beginnings and that the natural cycles of life involve death and re-birth. Prepare for some cosmic alchemy.

When Pluto is active, it changes the way you deal with things. Most importantly you begin to see things differently. Your perception is starting a massive turn-around which will prove to be thrilling even if it's challenging. The sooner you break free of your old mind-set the sooner new developments can come in.

Where you once might have sought to control many areas of your life, the passage of Pluto through your sign over the last 15 years has taught you that true power lies within rather than seeking dominion over the outside world. So when the Sun and Pluto meet one last time in Capricorn next Saturday be prepared to give someone that knowing look.

Aquarius season this year is spectacularly different from any other in your life-time as the arrival of the Sun is accompanied by Pluto into your sign – together for the first time in over 200 years. Huge changes may not be immediately apparent but there's a change of vibration which suggests it's only a matter of time.

Usually you avoid anything which threatens to overwhelm you or tie you into commitments which cramp your style. However, at the moment you're considering all possibilities from both a practical and emotionally intelligent perspective. What you come up with is a workable solution which offers you a get-out clause should you need it.

