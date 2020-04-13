While we continue life in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you during this period of self-isolation, and make sure to check out Debbie's book, Written in the Stars.

You're always up for a challenge, but you prefer to pick your own rather than having them imposed on you. Whilst this week presents more of a need to summon up your reserves of resilience, remember to keep your sense of humour to the fore. For some rams, the greater the squeeze, the greater the sense of exhilaration...

You're discovering that others appreciate your solid, reliability more than ever. Your sheer presence can feel very soothing to those that are flustered. Besides, you are able to listen to them expound on their worst-case-scenarios and offer up a reassuring take on what's going on.

There are no quick fixes to current dilemmas, which feels onerous for Geminis who like to move fast and move on. However, this has forced you to cut out anything in your life that has been on its last legs for a while and to focus on new plans for the future. With Venus in Gemini you're finding people are drawn to your irrepressible wit and warmth.

You're well aware that other people can have an enormous effect on your morale, either dimming your light with their black moods, or lifting you with encouragement. But this is the week to wear some emotional PPE – which comes in the form of your self-protective shell. Shut out the negative and open yourself up to the positive.

You realise that it will take an enormous shift to turn things around. Yet, you have all the resources within you to use challenging circumstances as one of the biggest catalysts for change. During these days of reflection you're discovering a growing awareness of what really matters and the fact is, you can't put the genie back in the bottle.

You're a fixer by nature, but you seem to have a monumental task in front of you. Everything is magnified during these times but you are well versed in breaking things down into manageable amounts. This way you can concentrate on what's in front of you rather than getting drawn into spiralling stories.

In many ways you prefer life to operate like an old fashioned 1950's movie, full of good manners, grace and gentle behaviour. But fast forward to where we are now and you see that life itself is simply not what it used to be. There are issues that disturb your peace of mind, yet this is also a growth period. You may not see it yet, but you'll look back on this time as a major personal evolution.

You are perfectly able to respond to times of crisis as a Scorpio – it's part of your DNA! You're also able to haul others back from the depths and suggest ways they could come back from the brink. Consider yourself to be on the front-line of emotional care. After, all you've risen like Phoenix from the Ashes a few times yourself.

You are brilliant at making the best of the most difficult situations, but this week's Jupiter-Pluto emphasis tends to make everyday life rather epic. More than ever, others need your philosophical approach and ability to look on the bright side. Even if finances are not at their best right now, you will find a way through it all and out into brighter times.

You are good at weathering storms, yet Jupiter and Pluto in Capricorn are creating an intense effect that requires more than just battening down the hatches. You've been aware for a long time, that elements of your life are out of date. Which makes you realise that what is emerging out of these difficult times is a need to pull off a major transformation.

Mars and Saturn in Aquarius are causing you to undergo a major reality-check, when your normal m.o. might be to detach from what's going on. Under these constrictions, you are taking a microscope to the issues that are coming up. Eliminating anything that simply doesn't work is your number one priority.

The dramatic edge of these days tends to bring out the best and the worst in people. Yet you instinctively move away from those who dwell in the dark and are drawn towards the lighter energies which are more appreciated than ever before. Your powers of discrimination are being sharpened. Which means that you will become a wiser and more powerful fish.

