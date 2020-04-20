While we continue life in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you during this period of self-isolation, and make sure to check out Debbie's book, Written in the Stars.

New ways of adding value to your life or the way others see your talents are being triggered by Thursday's New Moon. Perhaps as some doors are closing, others are opening. Therefore get in touch with the entrepreneurial side of your nature and you will be first up with the new offering.

The Sun's move into your own sign this Monday begins luscious Taurus time. Revelling in nature's beauty at this time of year is good for your soul and reminds you that Taureans possess a kind of nectar for the other signs. Even if times are tough right now, you're able to draw strength from deep inside and Thursday's New Moon triggers fresh energy for a new beginning.

Exploring ways to hang out with yourself can be fun when you have the time to really discover what feeds you. Perhaps you've never had a chance to sit still for so long. Interrupting that habit of a lifetime where you run from one thing to another, you could discover an all-consuming passion.

Cancerians tend to cling onto the past – this includes people, memories, objects – anything that connects you to way back when. However, you find yourself in a new paradigm now where your old life has been disrupted. It just goes to show how quickly things can change and a new normal is not all bad. This week you should experience an epiphany that allows you to move on.

Whilst the Sun clashes with Saturn early in the week you are put in a position that requires a knowledge of your rights and how to manage the rules. Yet a lighter tone midweek sends your imagination soaring to new levels. Something very new is gaining appeal and you feel ready to turn a corner.

Even though you are confined to a tight spot right now, the world is your oyster in your mind. So explore your options and especially new areas that will become part of your future. The same old is becoming very tiresome and many Virgos are beginning to think entirely outside the box.

If some kind of arrangement is hitting the buffers, this is your moment to look outside of it and press the re-start button on new ideas. Perhaps someone has been uncooperative or you simply feel boxed in. Put that aside and concentrate now on those people who are willing to work with you to find solutions.

Relationships are the centre of this week's theme. How to relate for greater connection or how to create better boundaries. Many Scorpios will feel Thursday's New Moon energy as an electrical current of restlessness. How can you change things up?

You're someone who likes to press the fast forward button in your life, galloping ahead to pastures new. Except that is not possible at the moment so you absolutely have to deal with what is. However, there is no limit to what ideas you can envisage taking shape in the future. Use your think tank creatively.

You are busy creating order out of chaos but as the world keeps spinning and new situations arise you're having to remain flexible. Thursday's New Moon sparks rapid developments that take off next weekend. Surprising as it may seem you could rather enjoy living from your heart instead of your mind.

Saturn's visit to your sign is showing you that you're on the verge of a new era. First you must tie up loose ends and then the new can begin. This week you get a micro experience of what will take place later. A circumstance that is past it's sell by date will be cleared out and you are liberated from the past.

If you're experiencing some locked doors in your life, don't forget that the universe works in mysterious ways. You can suddenly exit or enter new territory when you're in the right mindset to do so. The current climate is volatile so get ready to respond to rapid changes that catapult you into the new.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.