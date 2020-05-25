Your weekly horoscope revealed for 25 to 31 May Check out your horoscope during this period of self-isolation

While we continue life in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers.

Knowing when not to push is an art. Maybe you could even include it in your art of war! This is all about strategy, self-sufficiency and being able to position yourself perfectly so that from late June onwards you'll be pick of the crop.

Making an intervention is not your usual way of going about things. Yet you find yourself being able to make different choices and changes without any resistance. In fact, breaking free from the past is feeling more liberating by the day.

As a hugely significant amount of activity is taking place in your sign you absolutely know you've got something important to say. This might be linked to 2001 and making it known how much you've moved on since then. Re-visiting an old situation will enable you to realise what valuable lessons you've learned.

Since Mercury, the communication planet will arrive in Cancer on Thursday you're feeling the urge to connect and speak out. Whatever is going on now carries a resonance with 19 years ago and you could find yourself in a similar situation, but older and wiser now. Giving your power away is not an option.

If you've had to go with the flow recently – mostly because you haven't had the opportunity to exercise your Leo leadership, you're fast approaching a time when you can take matters into your own hands. Early June will be pivotal for setting you on a more fulfilling pathway. Finding the starting point is your mission this week.

Take your mind back to 2001 and your goals and personal life at that point. You're either in a position where you owe or you are owed because karma is the consequence of what happened then. This week is a prime time to have that all-important discussion. Or at least get things straight in your mind.

You've been on something of a learning curve for the last 19 years, but it's time to switch track. You sense that new possibilities await that will offer you scope to live differently. Besides which, what is meaningful to you now is very much altered from the priorities of 2001.

Financially you're in a completion cycle which means you're ready to start again. Much depends on the kind of support you can muster for the things you want to do. This is the moment to put your feelers out and to position yourself for a new kind of value system, which flows into your self-esteem as well as your bank balance.

In the run-up to the Sagittarian eclipsed Full Moon on June 5th you're sensing powerful changes in the work. In fact, this eclipse is a game-changer as it starts a new cycle of eclipses in Sagittarius and Gemini that last until 2021. Your preparation is to join the dots between what happened the last time, in 2001 and where you are now.

As you're in a major release cycle which includes expansion and contraction, you're getting used to the fluctuation. It's all part of a process that is transforming what you want to do with your life. This includes everything from the smallest detail to the bigger picture.

You have no desire to simply go through the motions. Every water-bearer has a desire to live powered by their own symbolic generator. So doing your own thing has to be achievable when so many chords have been cut and you realise breaking away is just a matter of time.

Mars in Pisces ups the ante – so you are driving yourself mad with the need to do things. Psychologically you're no longer concerned with what others may think or how you fit in, only how to express yourself. This is both surprising to others and liberating for you!

