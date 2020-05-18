While we continue life in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you during this period of self-isolation, and make sure to check out Debbie's book, Written in the Stars.

So many conflicting messages out there means you simply don't know what to believe. You are not alone in this Aries, but you usually cut through the fog and fly on your instincts. This time you're being cautious and reviewing whether you really want to be in or out.

Your personal value is based on your own self esteem and as Venus reverses through the heavens you're taking a look at your worth alongside your bank balance. Since everything is in a state of flux, there are no clear-cut answers, but plenty of discussions and enthusiasm for new ways forward.

You're familiar with feeling a little split because of the dual nature of the twins that are your motif. However, you are finding yourself literally in two minds about what to do. Besides which, a relationship is passing through an uncertain phase as you revisit themes from the past. Friday's Gemini New Moon will offer you a new option.

Between now and the powerful solar eclipse in Cancer on June 21st you're going to be able to resolve a number of matters. This takes time and a certain amount of personal review as you will find the solutions lie inside yourself rather than in the outside world. Elements of your past are re-surfacing in order to be cleared.

What's going on within a group or team is up in the air at the moment as there is a degree of passivity. Although there are plenty of people willing to talk to you, or even suggest changes, final answers are hard to come by. However, you may find this time very useful as a creative process – as out of the void comes the birth of new things.

It's always difficult for a Virgo to tolerate not knowing the plain facts – yet this is exactly where you find yourself as it seems someone is spinning a line or the truth is in short supply. It would be wise to delay making major decisions until you see things are clearing up. It's a process of discernment and discrimination.

As you simply can't see very far ahead at the moment it is best to concentrate your efforts on where you are now. Right here, right now is all you have for sure and the present time offers enough food for thought. Besides which you are being pulled back to the past as your ruler Venus reverses through the heavens – a message is coming that will inform your next step.

You are undoubtedly feeling very super-sensitive and therefore any perceived disappointment will be harder to take than usual. Yet this is also a time when you can use your powerful intuition to steer you in or out of an association. A new arrangement that will alter your financial set-up or take a personal connection to the next level is in the works.

This isn't the easiest or most straight-forward of weeks as you're receiving so many mixed messages from those close to you. For some archers you feel your arrows are failing to meet their target, for others a huge longing to be with a particular person permeates your being. Friday's New Moon plants new potential.

Although there are many sustainable relationships in your life, you're aware that some things are not living up to your hopes and expectations. As a Capricorn you like to believe that putting in the work ensures a result. Yet you find yourself hanging. Like a screen freeze. Normal transmission will resume shortly.

You may not believe everything you hear this week. Which might be a wise thing as there is a veil of illusion that distorts information. With Saturn in your sign your feet are planted firmly on the ground and detaching yourself from all the psychic viruses in the atmosphere is sensible.

You're floating in a Piscean bubble perhaps as a protection from the mundane world. Creativity, soulful activities and your idealistic streak are heightened so this is a wonderful time for communing with your inner life. If trying to apply yourself to the day job, it could prove a little tricky!

